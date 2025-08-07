SI

Aaron Rodgers Open to Playing in Preseason If Mike Tomlin Asks

Aaron Rodgers will play in the preseason. All Mike Tomlin has to do is ask.
Aaron Rodgers is ready and willing. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback told the media that he would play in the team's first preseason game this weekend. All coach Mike Tomlin has to do is ask. Via ESPN:

"It's an interesting conversation," Rodgers said Wednesday. "I think Mike and I have that at some point. I don't think it's in the plan for me to play this week, but whatever Mike wants to do, I'm fully on board."

Rodgers last played in a preseason game in 2023 ahead of his first (very short) season with the New York Jets. Rodgers started against the New York Giants and played the first two drives, completing five of eight passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to that Rodgers had not taken a snap in the preseason since 2018 when he started the Green Bay Packers third preseason game.

Considering Rodgers says he is willing and he appeared in an exhibition game during his fist preseason with the Jets, it seems likely that he'll make an appearance for the Steelers at some point this month.

As for Tomlin, the last time he and the Steelers were heading into a season knowing who would and should be the starting quarterback was 2021 and Ben Roethlisberger played three series in the Steelers' third preseason game.

