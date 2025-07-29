Aaron Rodgers, Camryn Bynum Signings Among Top 50 NFL Transactions
ESPN recently ranked the top 50 NFL offseason player transactions -- whether it be a free-agent signing or a trade or a draft pick -- based on the expected impact for the 2025 season.
Two former Cal standouts – quarterback Aaron Rodgers and safety Camryn Bynum – are ranked in that top 50 because of their signings with new teams. Rodgers’ signed a one-year, $13.65 deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and that move comes in at No. 19 on ESPN’s list. Bynum’s four-year, $60 million free-agent signing with the Indianapolis Colts is ranked No. 45.
Here is what ESPN said about Rodgers’ move:
19. Aaron Rodgers, QB: Signed by Pittsburgh Steelers
Rodgers' arm strength and field vision are still at a high level, which allows him to attack tighter windows and identify coverage rotations with ease. While his mobility and pocket poise are declining, he should be seen as an upgrade over Russell Wilson in Arthur Smith's offense. The key here is how Smith game-plans with Rodgers, who threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Jets last season.
ESPN football analyst Ryan Clark expects big things from Rodgers, based on what he said on First Take, according to On3.
“Mike Tomlin’s allergic to having a losing season," Clark said on First Take. "I still feel, and I’ve been saying this, Aaron Rodgers has more left in the tank than what the New York Jets stint showed us. I actually hung out a little bit with Davante Adams yesterday. We were having a conversation, and he was saying that people comparing Aaron Rodgers to some of the bottom half of the quarterbacks in the NFL have absolutely lost their mind. He said, being in that building with him toward the end of the season, you could start to see it coming back for Aaron Rodgers, the future Hall of Famer.
“I know now with Mike Tomlin, they’re not going to ask him to be everything for this team. They’re going to simply ask him to do his job. More importantly, to do your job at a high level in the most important moments of the game. The things that Aaron Rodgers has seen more than any other starting quarterback in this league right now.
“With what they have on defense, the stability they have at the coaching ranks — I think that this team is going to be extremely good. This will be, to me, in my opinion, the year they do win the Wild Card game and advance to the Divisional Round of playoffs.”
And ESPN said this about Bynum’s signing:
45. Camryn Bynum, S: S: Signed by Indianapolis Colts
Another addition to the Colts' secondary, Bynum fits in both the single-high and split-field coverages that Anarumo will employ. He is a glider over the top who can also fill the alleys as a run defender.
Over the past two seasons, Bynum has 233 tackles, 5 interceptions and 12 pass breakups. He was always on the field for the Vikings in 2024, playing the second-most snaps among all Vikings defensive backs, per ESPN Research.
The Indianapolis Star recently ranked Bynum as the eighth-most essential player on the Colts roster. Here's an except of what the Star said about Bynum:
They made the signing because of the need but also because of all of the ways that Bynum can be a solution. He's become as reliable and versatile as they come, with zero missed games the past three seasons and multiple interceptions in each one. He'll rotate from free safety to strong safety to even some moments at nickel. Last season, that paid off in one of the more aggressive defenses under Brian Flores and led the Vikings to a 14-3 season.
