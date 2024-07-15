Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff Ranked Among Top 10 Quarterbacks
Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff are on about the same level heading it the 2024 NFL season – at least that’s the opinion of NFL executive, coaches and scouts in a survey conducted by ESPN.
It’s an interesting position for the two former standout Cal quarterbacks, because the 29-year-old Goff is coming off perhaps his best NFL season but has never received a single MVP vote in his career, while the 40-year-old Rodgers missed virtually the entire 2023 season with a torn Achilles but has won four MVPs.
But according to the experts they reside at about the same spot at the moment with the Jets’ Rodgers ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in the ESPN survey and the Lions’ Goff right behind at No. 9.
The ESPN quarterback rankings are as follows:
--- 1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
--- 2. Joe Burrow, Bengals
--- 3. Josh Allen, Bills
--- 4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
--- 5. Matthew Stafford, Rams
--- 6. Justin Herbert, Chargers
--- 7. C.J. Stroud, Texans
--- 8. Aaron Rodgers, Jets
--- 9. Jared Goff, Lios
--- 10. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Here is what ESPN had to say about Rodgers:
8. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Highest ranking: 3
Lowest rankings: Out of Top 10
Age: 40
Last year’s ranking: 4
Old and injured is not the typical description of a top-10 quarterback.
Rodgers' presence feels like a mild upset after a pedestrian (for his standards) 2022 in Green Bay and the Achilles tear heard 'round the world on his fourth snap as a New York Jet.
Rodgers, the oldest active quarterback in the NFL, is set to become the sixth in history to start 10-plus games at age 40 or older, joining Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Warren Moon and Vinny Testaverde.
No matter. Still elite.
"He's probably fringe top 10 at this point, but he still has the rare ability to throw the football," an AFC exec said. "That hasn't gone away. I think he's got a major opportunity to lift the Jets and show what he can still do."
The Jets need the Rodgers experiment to work in the worst way, and that proposition doesn't come without risks: Scouts started to see decline in 2022, when Rodgers' historic two-year MVP run stalled. His production dipped in yards (3,695), touchdowns (26) and interceptions (12), his worst total since 2008. And a healthy 17-game season is hardly a slam dunk, considering Rodgers' age.
The Jets' offseason improvements along the offensive line loom large. Over the past three seasons, Rodgers ranks second in QBR when he's not pressured (79.1).
The Jets can take solace in Rodgers' ability to protect the football. He has the lowest interception rate (1.4%) in NFL history, a welcome stat for a franchise riddled with interception-happy quarterbacks.
While Rodgers appeared on fewer than 60% of the ballots, nearly half of those ballots placed Rodgers in the top five. Quarterback purists still love him.
"He has the ultimate 'hang it in the Louvre' throwing motion," an NFL quarterback coach said.
And here’s what ESPN had to say about Goff:
9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Highest ranking: 5
Lowest ranking: Out of top 10
Age: 29
Last year’s ranking: Honorable mention
Goff's four-year, $212 million contract extension with the Lions on May 13 didn't buy him any extra votes here. Our voting on quarterbacks was largely complete by then.
In other words, Goff's status was cemented. No news cycle needed.
Goff's two-year run in Detroit is one of the league's best success stories in recent years. In 2021, he was discarded by the Rams for Matthew Stafford, then suffered career lows in passing for a three-win Lions team. Voters didn't see him as even a top-15 option at that point.
But since 2022, he ranks second in passing yards (9,013) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (3.1).
He also leads the NFL in fourth-quarter and overtime QBR during that span (72), and his 18 touchdowns to zero interceptions in the red zone last season was the league's best clip.
"He's the best in the NFL at throwing into zone coverage windows," an NFL coordinator said. "I've shown young quarterbacks tape of him and how he throws with anticipation."
Goff was always considered a talented thrower when he had time in the pocket. But he has improved his toughness from the pocket while in Detroit, accentuated by his elite footwork.
"He used to seem nervous in the pocket, but now he's cool in there," an NFC executive said. "I don't think he has that pressure on him like he did in L.A. Detroit has embraced him and he's responded."
Added an AFC scout: "He's outplayed some of his critics. Played well in big games."
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport