ACC Delays Announcing Starting Time for Cal's Home Game against SMU

The ACC will determine the starting time and TV coverage for Cal's final regular-season game against SMU after this weekend's games

Jake Curtis

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Monday is typically the day when the starting times and television coverage for ACC games to be played in two weeks are announced, but the ACC is delaying the announcement of a starting time for Cal’s final regular-season game against SMU to be played in Berkeley on November 29.

The ACC announced the starting times for six ACC games that day, but is delaying a decision on four other ACC games until after this weekend’s game are played. 

The Cal-SMU game could have an impact on the ACC championship game participants, so the networks want to see what happens this weekend to determine whether it wants to put the SMU-Cal game on one of the ESPN networks in a prime viewing window.

Cal (6-4, 3-3 ACC) faces Stanford (3-7, 2-5 ACC) in the 128th Big Game at Stanford on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.  SMU (7-3, 5-1 ACC) is one of four teams atop the ACC standings with just one conference loss. If the Mustangs defeat Louisville this weekend in Dallas, SMU’s game at Cal will have added importance, especially if Cal beats Stanford.

Cal, which is coming off a bye, has already achieved bowl-eligibility, and betting sites place Cal as a 2.5-point or 3-point favorite over Stanford as of Monday morning.

Here are the four games that are on a six-day delay as far as setting a starting time and TV for their November 29 games:

SMU at California

Wake Forest at Duke

Miami at Pitt

Virginia Tech at Virginia

Here are the six November 29 games involving ACC teams whose starting times and TV coverage were announced Monday:

Kentucky at Louisville – 9 a.m. Pacific time on ACC Network

Clemson at South Carolina – 9 a.m. Pacific time on SEC Network (as previously announced)

Boston College at Syracuse – Noon Pacific time on The CW

Florida State at Florida – 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on ESPN2 (start time designation after the games of November 22)

North Carolina at NC State – 4:30 p.m. Pacific time on ACC Network

Notre Dame at Stanford – 7:30 p.m. Pacific time on ESPN

Also:

Georgia at Georgia Tech on Friday, November 28, will start at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time on ESPN as previously announced.

