Cal's ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Cal inside linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who was the ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year this season, plans to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Ferrelli paired with Cade Uluave this past season to form one of the top inside linebacker pairings in the conference.

Sources: Cal redshirt freshman linebacker Luke Ferrelli intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He won ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year. He finished the year with 91 tackles, 5 TFLs and an interception that sealed a win at Boston College. pic.twitter.com/oaSQju8iaf — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2026

Cal had brought in several inside linebackers through the transfer portal following the 20024 season to fill the spot vacated by Teddye Buchanan, who became a starter for the Baltimore Ravens this season as a rookie.

But Ferrelli made significant progress from his true freshman season to grab the starting spot as a redshirt freshman.

He finished the season with 91 tackles, which was second on the team behind Uluave and tied for ninth in the ACC. He also had five tackles for loss, including one sacks, and intercepted a pass, broke up one pass and recorded one quarterback hurry.

His biggest play of the season came in the cl,osing moments of the Bears’ game against Boston College. Cal lead 28-24, but Boston College had a second-and-goal at the Cal 5-yard line. At that point, Ferrelli intercepted a Dylan Lonergan pass in the end zone and brought it out to the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left to preserve the victory.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Ferrelli recorded 10 tackles or more in a game three times in 2025, including a career-high 11 tackles in consecutive games against Texas Southern and Minnesota in the second and third games of the season.

Uluave also has one season of eligibility remaining, so Cal is hoping he will remain with the Bears.

Ferrelli is from San Diego and he was a three-star recruit coming out of Carlsbad High School.

Players can officially enter the transfer portal on Friday, January 2, and then have until January 15 to enter. That is the only transfer portal window this year.

Once a player enters the transfer portal he can can sign with another team at any time, even outside the transfer portal window.

Cal is expected to be active in the transfer portal to acquire players to fill needs. One of those needs now is at inside linebacker.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is serving as Oregon defensive coordinator until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Oregon faces Texas Tech in a CFP quarterfinal game on Thursday.

