Cal's Second-Half Rally Falls Short in Loss to Kansas State
Cal played its first road game of the season on Thursday, and though the Bears lost, they had to be pleased with their second-half performance.
Kansas State used a strong offensive performance, especially in the first half, to beat Cal 99-96 in Manhattan, Kansas. But for much of the game it seemed the final margin would be a lot greater.
Cal guard Dai Dai Ames scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half, helping the Bears make a late run, cutting a 25-point first-half deficit to six points with 36.8 seconds left in the game. Cal had a chance to reduce the deficit further, but the Bears turned the ball over with 15 seconds remaining.
One free throw by Kansas State made it a seven-point game, before Cal freshman TT Carr scored with six seconds left to make it a five-point game. After two missed foul shots by the Wildcats, Carr scored again with less than a second remaining to set the final score.
Another good sign for Cal (3-1) was the performance of Chris Bell. He came to Cal from Syracuse with the reputation as an excellent outside shooter, but he was just 2-for-13 from three-point range over the first three games. On Thursday, Bell was 7-for-9 on three-pointers while scoring 27 points, with 18 points coming after halftime.
None of that could overcome the fact that Cal could not slow Kansas State's offense in the first half.
Kansas State (3-0) was picked to finish ninth in the 16-team Big 12 Conference in the preseason coaches poll.
The Wildcats entered the game shooting 56% on three-point shots, which led the nation as of Thursday morning. And Kansas State made its first five three-point shots against Cal and went 9-for-18 from long range for the game.
Cal finished shooting 56.5% from the field, including 15-for-28 on three-pointers. Twelve of Cal's three-pointers came in the second half. Seldom does a team lose a game with those shooting percentages. But Kansas State shot 64.4% from the field.
Kansas State seemed the have the victory in hand when it led by 21 points with 11 minutes left in the game. But Bell and Ames pulled the Bears back into contention, although you never got the sense that Cal would win the game.
Kansas State dominated the first half, which ended with the Wildcats holding a 55-34 lead.
Kansas State led by as many as 25 points on several occasions late in the first half, as Call simply could not slow down the Wildcats’ offense.
Kansas State made its first five three-point shots of the game and hit 22 of its first 30 field-goal attempts overall (73.3%) to take command. K-State finished the half shooting 67.6% from the field, and the Wildcats were 6-of-8 from long range.
Cal shot 42.9% from the field in the first half, which isn’t bad, but it did not allow the Bears to keep pace with K-State. The Bears also committed 11 first-half turnovers, preventing Cal from making any headway.
The Bears led 9-5 before Kansas State hits consecutive three-pointers to initiate a 10-0 Kansas State run that turned into a 15-2 spurt that put Kansas State in control.
K-State did not even need offense from PJ Haggerty, one of the top players in the country who had not scored a single point by the time Kansas State led by 17 points with eight minute remaining in the first half.
Kansas State still led by outscored Cal 34-12 in the paint in the first half.
NOTES: Cal guard DeJuan “DJ” Campbell sat out his fourth straight game with a groin injury, and he is unlikely to play in the Bears’ next game. He started 16 games for Cal last season, when he averaged 7.8 points.
Kansas State came into Thursday’s game as a 6.5-point favorite over Cal.
Cal guard Dai Dai Ames played his freshman season at Kansas State.
Cal plays its next 11 games in the Bay Area. Ten of those games are in Berkeley and the other is a November 25 game against nationally ranked UCLA at The Chase Center in San Francisco.
Kansas State’s PJ Haggerty entered Thursday’s game averaging 25.0 points, which ranked 11th in the country. Kansas State is his fourth school in four years, and he previously played at TCU, Tulsa and Memphis.
Last month ESPN ranked Haggerty as the 11th-best player in college basketball for the 2025-26 season.
In K-State’s two previous game, the Wildcats defeated North Carolina-Greensboro 93-64 and beat Bellarmine 98-71.
Kansas State averaged 7,900 in home attendance over its first two games.
