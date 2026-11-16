Another Late-Afternoon Start for Cal's Final Game Against Pitt

Cal will have another late afternoon starting time for its final game of the season against Pitt in Berkeley on Saturday, November 28.

The Bears’ game against Pitt will start at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, which is 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game will be televised by The CW. The ACC announced the starting time and television designation on Monday.

The starting time for the Pitt game is the same as the starting time for Saturday’s Big Game against Stanford in Berkeley, which will also start at 4:30 p.m., but will be televised by the ACC Network.

The game against Pitt (6-4, 3-4 ACC) will take place two days after Thanksgiving and will be the Bears’ final game of the season since Cal (3-7, 2-5 ACC) cannot get to the six-win mark needed for bowl-eligibility. (Actually there is a minute possibility that a 5-7 team could get a bowl berth if there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the bowl vacancies, but that possibility is so small that it is not worth considering.)

Cal heads into this weekend’s game against Stanford riding a four-game losing streak, including Saturday's 36-7 loss to Virginia. Pitt has also struggled recently after losing starting quarterback Mason Heintschel to a season-ending knee injury suffered in the fifth game. The Panthers were 5-0 at that point, but are 1-4 since then.

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Pitt was down to its third-string quarterback, freshman Corey Dailey, in its 16-10 loss to Florida State on Friday.

It is uncertain whether Dailey or second-string quarterback Holden Geriner will be the Panthers’ starting quarterback this Saturday against Louisville. Geriner missed the game against Florida State with a leg injury and his status for this week is uncertain.

Cal’s immediate concern is Stanford (5-5, 4-5 ACC), and the Bears are 2.5-point underdogs in that game, according to FanDuel.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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