Cal Is a Big Underdog Against a Team That's Lost Three in a Row

It’s not a good sign for Cal football when a team that is riding a three-game losing streak and lost its most recent game by 44 points is a double-digit favorite over the Bears.

That’s the case for Cal this week.

Virginia (4-5, 2-4 ACC) has lost its past three games, against SMU, Duke and Wake Forest, and the Cavaliers suffered a 51-7 defeat at the hands of Wake Forest in their last game. Yet the Cavaliers opened as 12.5-point favorites over Cal for the Saturday afternoon game in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to FanDuel and DraftKings on Sunday.

Cal and Virginia both had byes this weekend.

Virginia is nearly a two-touchdown favorite for two reasons:

---The Cavaliers are 4-1 at home, and their only loss in Charlottesville was a 19-16 loss to a hot Duke team that is 7-2.

---The other, more significant, reason Virginia is a heavy favorite is that Cal (3-6, 2-4 ACC) has struggled more than Virginia recently. The Bears have lost four of their past five games, and they have lost their past three games by a combined margin of 131-37.

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Add in the fact that The Athletic reported last week that the Cal football program seems to be in chaos and that there may be a rift between general manager Ron Rivera and head coach Tosh Lupoi and it’s understandable that Cal is a big underdog.

Cal has been the underdog in every one of its games against FBS opponents this season. Cal was favored against FCS-level Wagner, but most betting sites did not post a point spread for that game.

Cal is 1-3 in road games this season, the only win coming early in the season against Syracuse, when the Orange dominated the game statistically, but three interceptions by Kingston Lopa gave the Bears a 21-18 victory.

Cal needs to win its three remaining games to become bowl-eligible for the fourth straight year and to have a chance at a winning season.

Virginia beat Cal 31-21 last year in Berkeley when the Cavaliers finished with the best ACC record but lost to Duke in the ACC championship game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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