Bay Area Product John Tofi Jr. Commits to Cal for 2025
Cal landed a Bay Area prospect on Thursday evening when athlete John Tofi Jr. announced on social media that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2025.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Tofi is rated a three-star prospect and attends Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco. He chose Cal over the one other offer he received, which was from UNLV.
.Tofi is considered a player who could play offense or defense, but he identifies himself as an outside linebacker, which is the position is likely to play at Cal. He has the length for the position and he presumably will put on weight to be effective as an edge player. He also plays tight end at Riordan.
"I chose to become a Golden Bear because the coaching staff saw my potential and they believe in me," Tofi told Brandon Huffman of 247 Sports. "After I spoke to coach Vic [So'oto] and coach Marshall [Cherrington] on Friday, I knew Cal was the place.
"The main reasons why I choose Cal is because it checks all of the boxes in what I am looking for in a school. They are one of the great academic schools in the nation, they play in one of the most competitive and strongest conferences in college football and its close to home."
