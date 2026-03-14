Four-Star Defensive End Commits to Cal Football for 2027
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Defensive end Troy Bowens, a four-star prospect from Sutter, California, announced on social media Friday night that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2027.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Bowens chose Cal over offers from Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, SMU, Washington, UCLA and Nebraska among others.
.The 247 Sports website ranks him as the 190th-best prospect in the class overall and the 20th-best defensive line prospect. On3 ranks him as the 193rd-best prospect overall and the 23rd-best defensive end
This is a major pickup for Tosh Lupoi and the Bears, assuming Bowens ends up signing with Cal.
Bowens made his commitment during an unofficial vist to the Cal campus this week. Lupoi began recruiting Bowens when Lupoi was Oregon’s defensive coordinator.
“I've been down to Cal numerous of times, and everything has always stood out to me, especially the coaches,” Bowens told Bear Insider. “[Lupoi] has also brought coaches down from Oregon to Cal. And Cal is only about like an hour and a half away.”
Bowens had 106 tackles, including 13 sacks, as a junior at Sutter High School. He also had 31 quarterback pressures, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed to help Sutter reach the 4A state championship game.
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Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.