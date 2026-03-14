Four-Star Defensive End Commits to Cal Football for 2027

Defensive end Troy Bowens, a four-star prospect from Sutter, California, announced on social media Friday night that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2027.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Bowens chose Cal over offers from Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, SMU, Washington, UCLA and Nebraska among others.

Beyond blessed to announce my commitment to The University of California Berkeley!! Huge thanks to everyone who believed in me. @CalFootball @CoachLup @UCBerkeley pic.twitter.com/jvwdqG8mbu — Troy Bowens (@TroyBowens0) March 14, 2026

.The 247 Sports website ranks him as the 190th-best prospect in the class overall and the 20th-best defensive line prospect. On3 ranks him as the 193rd-best prospect overall and the 23rd-best defensive end

This is a major pickup for Tosh Lupoi and the Bears, assuming Bowens ends up signing with Cal.

Bowens made his commitment during an unofficial vist to the Cal campus this week. Lupoi began recruiting Bowens when Lupoi was Oregon’s defensive coordinator.

“I've been down to Cal numerous of times, and everything has always stood out to me, especially the coaches,” Bowens told Bear Insider. “[Lupoi] has also brought coaches down from Oregon to Cal. And Cal is only about like an hour and a half away.”

Bowens had 106 tackles, including 13 sacks, as a junior at Sutter High School. He also had 31 quarterback pressures, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed to help Sutter reach the 4A state championship game.