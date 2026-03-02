Cal Announces Dates for Spring Football and Pro Day

Cal’s will begin its intriguing one-month spring football practice sessions on March 18 with a Spring Game scheduled for April 18. Cal also announced that its Pro Day for Cal players entering the NFL draft will be held on April 19.

Spring ball will be crucial for Cal this year with a new head coach (Tosh Lupoi) and a number of new transfers who are expected to have a significant impact on the Bears’ 2026 season.

Three of the top incoming transfers are wide receivers Ian Strong (from Rutgers) and Chase Hendricks (from Ohio) and tight end Dorian Thomas (from New Mexico), and spring will be the first opportunity for Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to work with them in organized practices under the supervision of coaches.

Sagapolutele is coming off an excellent freshman season, and expectations are high for his sophomore seasons. Cal fans are hoping the Golden Bears will be the surprise team of the ACC, primarily because of Sagapolutele’s presence.

The Bears will hold 13 practices during the spring, with all 13 to be held at California Memorial Stadium.

The first spring practice will be held on Wednesday March 18. There will be no practice the next day, Thursday, March 19, which is when Cal will hold its Pro Day. Former Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses, who participated in last week’s NFL Combine event, is likely to show his skills in some events in Cal's Pro Day, although a number of other Cal NFL hopefuls will participate in an event that resembles the NFL Comine.

It’s unclear whether Cal wide receiver Jacob De Jesus will participate in Pro Day, but it seems likely that it will.

He is still awaiting a ruling on a court case on whether he and a number other players will be granted another year of college eligibility.

The hearing on that case (Pavia v. NCAA) was held three weeks, and the NCAA has since submitted its additional evidence. The judge’s ruling on the case could come shortly, although no date has been set for a decision.

Cal's second spring practice will be held March 20, and then Cal’s players will be off for spring break (March 23-26) before resuming practice.

The Spring Game will be held on April 18, although it is unclear what form that game will take – whether it will resemble a real football game or just a series of game-like situations.

It’s also unclear whether the public will be allowed to attend spring practices. It is assumed that the public will be allowed to attend the Spring Game, although that has not been confirmed. Further details of spring football will come in the next several days.