Cal Sports Report

Cal at No. 14 Louisville Game Thread: Bears Seeking 6th Victory

Golden Bears are 18.5-point underdogs in their first ever meeting with the Cardinals

Jeff Faraudo

Cal running back Kendrick Raphael tries to gain yardage vs. Virginia Tech
Cal running back Kendrick Raphael tries to gain yardage vs. Virginia Tech / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cal tries for a third straight game to win its sixth game of the season and secure bowl eligibility.

It won't be easy. No. 14 Louisvile (7-1, 4-1 ACC) is an 18.5-point favorite and has plenty of motivation after being ranked 15th in the initial College Football Playoff standings.

The Bears (5-4, 2-3 ACC) have lost two in a row -- to Virginia Tech and Virginia -- and still need one more victory to reach six wins and bowl eligibility for the third straight season. This is the first meeting ever between Cal and Louisville.

In the video above, Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks about what the Bears must do to beat Louisville and provides an evaluaton on how freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has performed.

Cal expects to have linebacker Cade Uluave, who was injured on the first defensive series last week against Virginia but was listed as probable in Thursday's ACC injury report.

Kickoff is 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and we will bring you updates throughout the game.

In the meantime, some pre-game reading:

Our comprehensive game preview

Good news on Cade Uluave from the injury report

Louisville beat writer answers 5 Questions about Cal's next football opponent

Cal CB Paco Austin did something unusual last Saturday

For Cal, snaps have not been a snap

Bowl projections for Cal

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Football