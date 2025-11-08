Cal at No. 14 Louisville Game Thread: Bears Seeking 6th Victory
Cal tries for a third straight game to win its sixth game of the season and secure bowl eligibility.
It won't be easy. No. 14 Louisvile (7-1, 4-1 ACC) is an 18.5-point favorite and has plenty of motivation after being ranked 15th in the initial College Football Playoff standings.
The Bears (5-4, 2-3 ACC) have lost two in a row -- to Virginia Tech and Virginia -- and still need one more victory to reach six wins and bowl eligibility for the third straight season. This is the first meeting ever between Cal and Louisville.
In the video above, Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks about what the Bears must do to beat Louisville and provides an evaluaton on how freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has performed.
Cal expects to have linebacker Cade Uluave, who was injured on the first defensive series last week against Virginia but was listed as probable in Thursday's ACC injury report.
Kickoff is 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and we will bring you updates throughout the game.
In the meantime, some pre-game reading:
Our comprehensive game preview
Good news on Cade Uluave from the injury report
Louisville beat writer answers 5 Questions about Cal's next football opponent
Cal CB Paco Austin did something unusual last Saturday
For Cal, snaps have not been a snap