Cal Sports Report

Is Cal Still a Bowl Team? 9 Experts Weigh in With Their Projections

Cal needs one more win to become bowl-eligible but that victory may be elusive

Jake Curtis

Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana / Justin Ford-Imagn Images
In this story:

Even though Cal (5-4) has lost its past two games, it still needs just one victory in its final three regular-season games to become bowl-eligible for the third straight season.

The nine reputable college football experts who project bowl pairings apparently believe Cal is going to get that last win, because all nine predict Cal will be in a bowl game.

Perhaps they are not looking at Cal’s remaining schedule, because at this point the Bears will be clear underdogs in two of their remaining three games (this Saturday at Louisville and November 29 at home against SMU) and might be slight underdogs for their November 22 game at Stanford as well.

This late in the season, a lot of bowl pairings are taking shape, and the projections reflect that, with several sites agreeing on a number of bowl matchups.

That’s not the case for Cal. The nine experts place Cal in seven different bowls with a variety of possible opponents. The seven possible bowls for Cal, according to the nine experts, are the Independence Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, First Responder Bowl, Frisco Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl and LA Bowl. And don’t be too surprised if another bowl possibility pops up in a week or two.

No one seems to know quite what to do with Cal.

The only two possible Cal bowl destinations mentioned by more than one expert are the Hawaii Bowl and the Independence Bowl, with two sites projecting the Golden Bears will face Kansas State in the Independence Bowl.

Once again we will remind readers that the schools that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, such as Cal, are tied to the six Pac-12-affiliated bowls this season. However, four of the bowls Cal is projected to play in by the experts – Hawaii Bowl, Frisco Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and First Responder Bowl – are not Pac-12-affiliated bowl games.

The list of the six Pac-12-affiliated bowls is provided at the end of this report.

The projections of the nine sites we cited are below:

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State

Wednesday, December 24

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

5 p.m., ESPN

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Nebraska

Wednesday, December 31

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

12:30 p.m., ESPN

.

CBS Sports (Brad Crawford)

Pinstripe Bowl – Cal vs. Maryland

Saturday, December 27

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

9 a.m., ABC

.

The Athletic (Scott Dochterman)

First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. Texas-San Antonio

Friday, December 26

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

.

SI (Bryan Fischer)

Frisco Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas

Tuesday, December 23

Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

College Football News (Peter Fiutak)

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas State

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Hawaii

Wednesday, December 24

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

5 p.m., ESPN

.

USA Today (Erick Smith)

LA Bowl – Cal vs. San Diego State

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

Pro Football Network

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas State

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

Bowls that have tie-ins to the teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:

LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN

Independence Bowl – December 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN

Sun Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS

Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN

Holiday Bowl – January 2, 5 p.m., Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox

Recent articles:

Cal linebacker Cade Uluave questionable for Saturday's game at Louisville

 Cal wins season-opening basketball game

Standout Louisville running back will not play against Cal

Will Justin Wilcox be Cal's head coach in 2026?

Tight end switches his commitment from Cal to Tennessee

Betting sites make Cal a heavy underdog against No. 14 Louisville

Summary of Cal's 31-21 loss to No. 15 Virginia

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football