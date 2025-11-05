Is Cal Still a Bowl Team? 9 Experts Weigh in With Their Projections
Even though Cal (5-4) has lost its past two games, it still needs just one victory in its final three regular-season games to become bowl-eligible for the third straight season.
The nine reputable college football experts who project bowl pairings apparently believe Cal is going to get that last win, because all nine predict Cal will be in a bowl game.
Perhaps they are not looking at Cal’s remaining schedule, because at this point the Bears will be clear underdogs in two of their remaining three games (this Saturday at Louisville and November 29 at home against SMU) and might be slight underdogs for their November 22 game at Stanford as well.
This late in the season, a lot of bowl pairings are taking shape, and the projections reflect that, with several sites agreeing on a number of bowl matchups.
That’s not the case for Cal. The nine experts place Cal in seven different bowls with a variety of possible opponents. The seven possible bowls for Cal, according to the nine experts, are the Independence Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, First Responder Bowl, Frisco Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl and LA Bowl. And don’t be too surprised if another bowl possibility pops up in a week or two.
No one seems to know quite what to do with Cal.
The only two possible Cal bowl destinations mentioned by more than one expert are the Hawaii Bowl and the Independence Bowl, with two sites projecting the Golden Bears will face Kansas State in the Independence Bowl.
Once again we will remind readers that the schools that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, such as Cal, are tied to the six Pac-12-affiliated bowls this season. However, four of the bowls Cal is projected to play in by the experts – Hawaii Bowl, Frisco Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and First Responder Bowl – are not Pac-12-affiliated bowl games.
The list of the six Pac-12-affiliated bowls is provided at the end of this report.
The projections of the nine sites we cited are below:
Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
Wednesday, December 24
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
5 p.m., ESPN
.
Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Nebraska
Wednesday, December 31
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
12:30 p.m., ESPN
.
Pinstripe Bowl – Cal vs. Maryland
Saturday, December 27
Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
9 a.m., ABC
.
The Athletic (Scott Dochterman)
First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. Texas-San Antonio
Friday, December 26
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
8 p.m., ESPN
.
Frisco Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas
Tuesday, December 23
Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
College Football News (Peter Fiutak)
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas State
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
Hawaii Bowl – Cal vs. Hawaii
Wednesday, December 24
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
5 p.m., ESPN
.
LA Bowl – Cal vs. San Diego State
Saturday, December 13
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Kansas State
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
Bowls that have tie-ins to the teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:
LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN
Independence Bowl – December 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN
Sun Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS
Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN
Holiday Bowl – January 2, 5 p.m., Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox
