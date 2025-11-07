What Does the ACC Injury Report Say About Cal LB Cade Uluave?
Linebacker Cade Uluave, who was injured on Cal’s first defensive series against Virginia last week, is listed on the ACC injury report as probable to play when the Bears visit No. 14 Louisville on Saturday.
Uluave is a key piece of the Cal defense, ranking second in the ACC with 81 tackles. He had a career-high 19 tackles two weeks ago against Virginia Tech and is the emotional leader of the Bears’ defense.
Running back Brandon High Jr., backup to starter Kendrick Raphael, also has been upgraded to probable after missing the past four games due to injury. Along with an injury to LJ Johnson Jr., who remains sidelined, Raphael has received nearly all the rushing attempts the past couple weeks.
High rushed 23 times for 98 yards and a touchdown over Cal’s first four games. Raphael has scored 11 touchdowns on the season, including three in each of the past two games.
But the news isn’t all good on the Cal injury front. Starting defensive tackle TJ Bollers, who has 34 tackles through nine games, is on the shelf. Senior Zae Smith could move into the starting lineup.
Offensive lineman Lamar Robinson, who was possibly going to move into the starting center position last week, will miss his second consecutive game.
Starting freshman safety Aiden Manutai will miss his second straight game.
The injury report also confirms that Louisville running back Isaac Brown, who leads the nation at 8.6 yards per attempt, is out. Backup running back Duke Watson, who rushed for 597 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago but hasn’t played since Oct. 4 against Virginia, is listed as probable.
Cal coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video at the top of the story about the Cardinals' running backs.
Junior linebacker Stanquan Clark, who has missed the past six games due to injury, is listed as questionable.
Louisville (7-1, 4-1 ACC) is listed as a 19.5-point favorite over the Bears (5-4, 2-3). Cal is chasing a sixth victory to earn bowl eligibility for a third straight season.
