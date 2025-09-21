Cal at San Diego State Game Thread
Cal chases its first 4-0 start since 2019 when it visits San Diego State tonight at Snapdragon Stadium.
The Bears (3-0) and Aztecs (1-1) kick off at 7:30 p.m. Cal leads the all-time series 5-4 but the home team has won every matchup.
Cal is a 14-point favorite to prevail, the first time in three FBS matchups this season the Bears have been the favorites.
Coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video above about his revamped staff of assistants.
A week away from opening its ACC schedule at Boston College, Cal has won its first three games by double digits for the first time since 2009. With a victory by at least 10 points, the Bears can join the 2005 Cal team with four straight to start the season.
Follow this thread once the game gets started for updates on the action.
In the meantime, some pre-game reading:
Our comprehensive game preview with pretty much all you need
How Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele compares with other freshman quarterbacks
San Diego State beat writer answers 5 Questions about the Aztecs
Cal defensive backs living up to 'The Standard'