Cal Bowl Projections: Independence Bowl? LA Bowl? First Responder Bowl?

All nine experts we cite predict Cal will be in a bowl game, with Kansas and Boise State being the most likely opponents

Cal offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko as the Bears moved within one win of becoming bowl-eligible
Cal (5-2) needs one more win in its final five regular-season games to become bowl-eligible, and the Bears hope to get it in Friday's road game against Virginia Tech (2-5).

All nine college football experts we cited that project bowl games have the Bears in a bowl game, and the ESPN Football Power Index gives Cal a 78.6% chance of getting the six wins needed to be eligible for a bowl.

But which one?

The LA Bowl, Independence Bowl and First Responder Bowl are the Bears' most likely destinations based on the matchups predicted by the experts we cited.

Three of the sites project Cal to be in the LA Bowl, which is the same postseason game the Bears played in last season. In all three cases the predicted LA Bowl opponent for Cal is Boise State, which is 5-2 and sits atop the Mountain West standings with a 3-0 conference mark. On Saturday, the Broncos handed UNLV its first loss of the season by a score of 56-31.

Two of our experts predict Cal will play in the Independence Bowl against Kansas, which is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12, and two others project the Golden Bears to wind up in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, against either Kansas or North Texas.

It should be noted that teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, such as Cal, have tie-ins to the six Pac-12 bowls, which are listed at the end of this report.

Here are the nine bowl projections for Cal:

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

LA Bowl -- Cal vs. Boise State

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl -- Cal vs. Nebraska

Wednesday, December 31

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

12:30 p.m., ESPN

.

CBS Sports (Brad Cawford)

Independence Bowl -- Cal vs. Kansas

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

The Athletic (Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel)

First Responder Bowl -- Cal vs. North Texas

Friday, December 26

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

.

SI (Bryan Fischer)

First Responder Bowl -- Cal vs. Kansas

Friday, December 26

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

8 p.m., ESPN

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Independence Bowl -- Cal vs. Kansas

Tuesday, December 30

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

11 a.m., ESPN

.

USA Today (Erick Smith)

LA Bowl -- Cal vs. Boise State

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

College Football News (Pete Fiutak)

Sun Bowl -- Cal vs. Pitt

Wednesday, December 31

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

11 a.m., CBS

.

Pro Football Network

LA Bowl -- Cal vs. Boise State

Saturday, December 13

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

6 p.m., ESPN

.

Here are the bowls that have tie-ins to the teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:

LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN

Independence Bowl – December 30, noon Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN

Sun Bowl – December 31, noon Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS

Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN

Holiday Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

