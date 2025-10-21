Cal Bowl Projections: Independence Bowl? LA Bowl? First Responder Bowl?
Cal (5-2) needs one more win in its final five regular-season games to become bowl-eligible, and the Bears hope to get it in Friday's road game against Virginia Tech (2-5).
All nine college football experts we cited that project bowl games have the Bears in a bowl game, and the ESPN Football Power Index gives Cal a 78.6% chance of getting the six wins needed to be eligible for a bowl.
But which one?
The LA Bowl, Independence Bowl and First Responder Bowl are the Bears' most likely destinations based on the matchups predicted by the experts we cited.
Three of the sites project Cal to be in the LA Bowl, which is the same postseason game the Bears played in last season. In all three cases the predicted LA Bowl opponent for Cal is Boise State, which is 5-2 and sits atop the Mountain West standings with a 3-0 conference mark. On Saturday, the Broncos handed UNLV its first loss of the season by a score of 56-31.
Two of our experts predict Cal will play in the Independence Bowl against Kansas, which is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12, and two others project the Golden Bears to wind up in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, against either Kansas or North Texas.
It should be noted that teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023, such as Cal, have tie-ins to the six Pac-12 bowls, which are listed at the end of this report.
Here are the nine bowl projections for Cal:
LA Bowl -- Cal vs. Boise State
Saturday, December 13
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
Las Vegas Bowl -- Cal vs. Nebraska
Wednesday, December 31
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
12:30 p.m., ESPN
.
Independence Bowl -- Cal vs. Kansas
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
The Athletic (Scott Dochterman and Stewart Mandel)
First Responder Bowl -- Cal vs. North Texas
Friday, December 26
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
8 p.m., ESPN
.
First Responder Bowl -- Cal vs. Kansas
Friday, December 26
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
8 p.m., ESPN
.
Independence Bowl -- Cal vs. Kansas
Tuesday, December 30
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
11 a.m., ESPN
.
LA Bowl -- Cal vs. Boise State
Saturday, December 13
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
College Football News (Pete Fiutak)
Sun Bowl -- Cal vs. Pitt
Wednesday, December 31
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
11 a.m., CBS
.
LA Bowl -- Cal vs. Boise State
Saturday, December 13
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
6 p.m., ESPN
.
Here are the bowls that have tie-ins to the teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023, which includes Cal:
LA Bowl -- December 13, 6 p.m. Pacific time, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California), ESPN
Independence Bowl – December 30, noon Pacific time, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana), ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl – December 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), ESPN
Sun Bowl – December 31, noon Pacific time, Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas), CBS
Alamo Bowl – December 30, 6 p.m., Alamodome (San Antonio), ESPN
Holiday Bowl – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Fox
