Cal Bowl Projections: Some Experts Have Bears in a Bowl, Some Don't
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Cal is just two games into its 12-game schedule heading into Saturday’s home game against Wagner (1-2), so bowl projections at this point are little more than guesses.
Before the season started, all eight of the college football experts we cite projected Cal to be in a bowl. This week, after Cal lost to UCLA 45-24 in its opener and slipped past Syracuse 21-18 in its second game, only five of those eight experts project Cal to be in a bowl.
The Poinsettia Bowl is the only bowl site projected for Cal by more than one of the five sites that place Cal in a bowl.
Cal will still be assigned to one of the Pac-12-affiliated bowls this season if the Bears become bowl-eligible with at least six wins, and those game are identified at the end of this report.
Here are the eight projections:
On SI (Bryan Fischer)
Poinsettia Bowl – Cal vs. San Diego State
.
CBS Sports (Brad Crawford)
Poinsettia Bowl – Cal vs. North Dakota State
.
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)
No bowl for Cal
.
ESPN (Mark Schlabach)
Armed Forces Bowl – Cal vs. Army
.
On3 (Brett McMurphy)
No bowl for Cal
.
College Football News (Pete Fiutak)
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Tulane
.
Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)
New Mexico Bowl – Cal vs. New Mexico
.
USA Today (Erick Smith)
No bowl for Cal
Teams, such as Cal, that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023 are still directed to Pac-12-affiliated bowls, not ACC-affiliated bowls. This is expected to be the last season for that arrangement, but nothing is certain.
Here is the pecking order for bowls that will include 2023 Pac-12 members, which are known as Legacy Pac-12 teams. The Legacy Pac-12 teams are Cal, Stanford, Washington, Washington State, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado.
--- 1. Alamo Bowl (Legacy Pac-12 vs. Big 12) – December 28, 6 p.m. Pacific time, at the Alamodome in San Antonio Texas. TV: ESPN.
--- 2. Las Vegas Bowl (Legacy Pac-12 vs. SEC/Big Ten) – December 31, 12:45 p.m. Pacific time, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. TV: ESPN.
--- 3. Holiday Bowl (Legacy Pac-12 vs. ACC) – December 28, 2 p.m. Pacific time, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. TV: ESPN.
--- 4. Sun Bowl (Legacy Pac-12 vs. ACC) – December 31, 11 a.m. Pacific time, at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. TV: CBS.
--- 5. Poinsettia Bowl (Legacy Pac-12 vs. current Pac-12) – December 23, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. TV: CW Network.
--- 6. Independence Bowl (Legacy Pac-12 vs. Big 12) – December 22, 5:30 p.m. Pacific time, at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. TV: ESPN.
--- 7. ESPN bowl pool (possibly the Armed Forces Bowl, Gasparilla Bowl and First Responders Bowl)
If there is no bowl spot available for a bowl-eligible Cal team, the Bears might be able to go to an ACC-affiliated bowl.
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Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.