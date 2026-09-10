Why a 1-1 Cal Record Would Be Much Different From an 0-2 Start

One game into the 2026 season and Cal has already reached a critical juncture.

No, a loss to Syracuse on Saturday would not render the rest of the season meaningless. Cal’s young coaching staff and its cast of newcomers could find solutions, get comfortable with each other, turn it around and have a successful season even after an 0-2 start.

Heck, the last time the Bears reached the Rose Bowl, 68 years ago, they lost their first two games of that 1958 season. So it’s not about making or breaking the season, and it would be way, way, way, way too early to draw any conclusions about Tosh Lupoi.

This is about optics.

An 0-2 start looks a lot different than 1-1, and appearances are important for Cal.

If loses to a Syracuse team picked to finish 14th in the ACC following a 45-24 loss to a UCLA team picked to finish 13th in the Big Ten,, the luster of the Tosh Lupoi era would be tarnished in the eyes of bandwagon-jumpers.

Cal needs the excitement and optimism about Lupoi, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and the 2026 season to continue, especially early in the season. A preseason look at the Bears’ 2026 season suggested a 3-0 start was within reach heading into a nationally televised, high-profile, Friday night home game against Clemson, which seems very beatable after its 51-10 loss to LSU.

An 0-2 start would initiate water-cooler conversations about whether Sagapolutele, who is earning a $3 million in NIL deals, according to the San Francisco Standard, would consider transferring to another school to get him where he wants to go, as Ferando Mendoza did. The San Francisco Chronicle already raised that issue in a story this week.

Cal was busting with pride when it had a sold-out crowd of more than 54,000 for its season opener. But how many will come to a home game against FCS-level Wagner on September 19 if the Bears are 0-2? If they come, they are coming to see Cal, not a hyped matchup.

An 0-2 Cal football team would not entirely disappear from sight in the public’s eyes, and a stream of subsequent wins could regenerate the optimism and erase the memory of the slow start.

But Cal would like to keep Cal football on the forefront of people’s conversations, and the Golden Bears become less of a front-and-center talking point when they are 0-2. In the pro-dominated Bay Area college football teams need success to maintain a presence in the public’s mind.

However . . .

On the other hand, if the Bears win Saturday in Syracuse, and improve to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, it produces an image of hope and improvement.

Cal football would remain in the public conversation, perhaps not like it would be if the Bears were 2-0, but still a topic worth discussing, especially since a win Saturday would be considered a mild upset over a Syracuse team that is a 3.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel.

Winning the conference opener – especially if the Bears do it convincingly -- would open eyes, generating talk about whether Cal is really an ACC title contender. The notion of Cal reaching the conference championship game would not seem too farfetched considering the Bears’ favorable schedule that does not include either Miami or Louisville.

A win in Syracuse would dismiss the loss to UCLA as a first-game stumble that is typical of a team with a new head coach and a lot of new players trying to find their way.

We would be reminded that Cal was tied with the Bruins with nine minutes to go, and maybe UCLA is a lot better than preseason predictions.

If Cal starts 1-1, the picture would change at least for a while. There would be no talk that Lupoi would be the first coach in 66 years to go 0-2 in his first season as the Bears head coach. (Marv Levy did not get a win until his seventh game as Cal’s head coach in 1960.) The talk of a Sagapolutele departure would be muted, although Cal fans realize 2027 is apt to be his final college season before he enters the NFL draft.

A 1-1 record – and more importantly a 1-0 ACC record -- would cast Cal in a light of positivity and hope.

Saturday's game won't be not the final word on Cal's season, but at this point of the 2026 season and at this early stage of the Tosh Lupoi era it’s all about the optics.

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.



Follow California Golden Bears on SI on X: https://x.com/jakecurtis53

Find California Golden Bears on SI on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport