Cal CB Brent Austin Goes Undrafted, Signs With Broncos

Cornerback Brent "Paco" Austin had an excellent season in his one year at Cal, and he was hoping to be taken in the late rounds of this weekend's NFL draft. That did not happen, so he will sign a free-agent contract with the Denver Broncos, according to a report by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports

Source: The #Broncos are signing former Cal cornerback Brent Austin.



Was an All-ACC selection last season. Tied for second nationally with 13 pass breakups and had the 11th-best PFF coverage grade nationally among cornerbacks. pic.twitter.com/ULEfnqYQq3 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 26, 2026

A number of other undrafted players who played for Cal in 2025 are expected to sign free agent contracts. Another former Golden Bears expected to sign a free-agent contract is defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina, who reportedly will sign with the Lions. His situation was different because he was hoping to get another year of college eligibility.

Austin knew 2025 would be his final college season, and he made the most of it with 13 pass breakups, tied for the second-most in the country. He was named to the third-team all-ACC squad.

He played opposite cornerback Hezekiah Masses, who was the only Cal player taken in this year's draft. Masses was selected in the fifth round by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now Austin will try to make the active roster on a Broncos team that ranked second in the NFL in both total defense and scoring defense. However, the Broncos ranked in the bottom half of the league in interceptions with 10. Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian led the team in interceptions with four.

Running back Jaydn Ott, who spent his first three college seasons at Cal before finishing at Oklahoma, went undrafted and reportedly is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs

Former Oklahoma RB Jaydn Ott is signing with the Chiefs, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2026

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