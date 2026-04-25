Cal DB Taken in the NFL Draft For the 7th Consecutive Year

The streak lives on.

Cornerback Hezekiah Masses was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fifth round on Saturday, marking the seventh consecutive year a Cal defensive back has been chosen in the NFL Draft.

Masses, who played one season for the Bears as a senior transfer from Florida International, was the 175th overall player drafted this year, the 22nd cornerback.

Regarded as a strong cover corner, Masses led the nation last season with 18 passes defended, including 13 passes broken up and five interceptions he returned for 91 yards. The 6-foot-1, 179-pounder also had 47 tackles.

Masses was chosen by the Raiders several hours after they took projected first-round cornerback Jermod McCoy of Tennessee with the first selection of the fourth round. McCoy apparently fell because teams were concerned about his health after he missed all of the 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL in January of last year.

Former Cal star Nnamdi Asougha was a first-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2003 and went on to become a four-time first- or second-team All-Pro selection.

Masses was chosen a year after three Cal defensive backs were drafted: cornerback Nohl Williams in the third round, safety Craig Woodson in the fourth round and cornerback Marcus Harris in the sixth round.

The Bears’ current streak of having at least one DB drafted began in 2020, when safeties Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins went in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

Safety Camryn Bynum was taken in the fourth round in 2021, safety Elijah Hicks in the seventh round in 2022, safety Daniel Scott in the fifth round in 2023 and Patrick McMorris in the seven round in 2024.

A total of nine Cal defensive backs were drafted over the previous six years, and eight of them were on NFL opening day rosters last fall.

Cal cornerback Brent “Paco” Austin also is regarded as a possible draft choice on Saturday, when teams choose players in the fourth through seven rounds.

Masses, a first-team All-ACC selection in his one season with the Bears, was the only Cal players invited to the NFL Combine.

He also participated in Cal’s Pro Day, after which he provided an evaluation of his skillset.

“Definitely ball skills,” he said of his greatest asset. “I’m good when the ball’s in the air. My IQ on the field; I’m always in good position. Some weaknesses I told them, I need to improve in tackling.”

That was in line with how the experts viewed Masses’ prospects.

“Masses is an athletic cornerback who has the speed (4.46 in the 40-yard dash) to produce at the next level,” Scouts Inc., wrote for ESPN. “Masses has very good balance and body control, keeping smooth, fluid hips in transition.

“In coverage, he can be effective in man and zone, possessing good anticipation and route recognition. He plays competitive with the ball in the air to contest the catch. As a run defender, he can set the edge and pursue with confidence.”

Pro Football Focus provided this detailed analysis of where Masses excels and specifically how he must improve:

“Masses projects best as a zone-oriented cornerback, where he can attack the ball before it reaches the receiver, as evidenced by his 24% forced incompletion rate in those looks last season. However, sub-66.0 PFF run-defense grades in both 2024 and 2025 highlight limitations against the run, and adding weight while improving physicality will be key to establishing a starting role.”

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