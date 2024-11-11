Cal, CFP Bowl Projections: All Experts Believe Cal Is Bowl-Bound
Cal seems bound for a bowl. At least that’s the opinion of all seven of the experts we cited that project every bowl game.
They are not unanimous regarding which bowl will invite Cal, though. Three of the seven predict the Golden Bears will wind up in the LA Bowl, two believe Cal will be in the Sun Bowl, one has Cal in the Military Bowl, and one puts the Bears in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Cal is 5-4 heading into Saturday’s home game against Syracuse, so the Bears need one win in their final three games to become bowl-eligible.
Remember, teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023 will go to Pac-12-affiliated bowls this season. The pecking order of Pac-12-affiliated bowls is listed at the end of this article.
Projections for the 12-team College Football Playoff are intriguing. All nine of the sites we cited that project a CFP field have just one ACC team in the College Football Playoff.
Eight of the nine sites predict that Miami will be the ACC team in CFP even though the Hurricanes are not in first place in the conference. One expert – Brad Crawford of 247 Sports – projects that SMU, which is alone in first place in the ACC, will be the conference’s only representative in the 12-team national championship tournament.
All nine experts predict that the ACC champion will get a top-four seed and a first-round bye.
Perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of these CFP projections is that two of the nine experts – Brett McMurphy of the Action Network and Stewart Mandel of The Athletic -- predict that Colorado will get into the College Football Playoff with a first-round bye.
Here are the seven sites that project pairings for every bowl, plus two others that predict only the College Football Playoff berths:
Cal Bowl
Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Louisville
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No 1. – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – BYU
No. 4 -- Miami
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Tennessee
No. 8 – Indiana
No. 9 – Notre Dame
No. 10 – Alabama
No. 11 – Mississippi
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – BYU
No. 4 -- Miami
First Round
No. 5 – Penn State
No. 6 – Indiana
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Tennessee
No. 9 – Alabama
No. 10 – Mississippi
No. 11 – Georgia
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
Sun Bowl – Cal vs. Duke
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio Sate
No. 2 – BYU
No. 3 – Alabama
No. 4 -- Miami
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Georgia
No. 7 – Texas
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Notre Dame
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – Indiana
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Tennessee
No. 8 – Alabama
No. 9 – Notre Dame
No. 10 – Indiana
No. 11 – Mississippi
No. 12 – Boise State
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- Colorado
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Mississippi
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – Indiana
No. 11 – Georgia
No. 12 – Boise State
The Sporting News (Bill Bender)
Cal Bowl
Military Bowl – Cal vs. Navy
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – BYU
No. 4 -- Miami
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Tennessee
No. 8 – Indiana
No. 9 – Notre Dame
No. 10 – Alabama
No. 11 – Mississippi
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
Armed Forces Bowl – Cal vs. Cincinnati
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – BYU
No. 4 -- SMU
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Tennessee
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Indiana
No. 10 – Alabama
No. 11 – Boise State
No. 12 -- Mississippi
(CFP predictions only)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Alabama
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- Colorado
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Texas
No. 9 – Notre Dame
No. 10 – Indiana
No. 11 – Mississippi
No. 12 – Boise State
(CFP predictions only, based on a metrics model and algorithms)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Indiana
No. 9 – Alabama
No. 10 – Mississippi
No. 11 – Georgia
No. 12 – Boise State
2024 pecking order of Pac-12-affliated bowls, which applies to teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023
College Football Playoff
Alamo Bowl (December 28, San Antonio)
Holiday Bowl (December 27, San Diego)
Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Allegiant Stadium)
Sun Bowl (December 31, El Paso, Texas)
LA Bowl (December 18, SoFi Stadium)
Independence Bowl (December 28, Shreveport, Louisiana)
ESPN bowl pool
