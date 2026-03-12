Clemson vs. UNC Prediction, Odds for ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

The Clemson Tigers took care of business against Wake Forest on Wednesday, and will now face the North Carolina Tar Heels with a berth in the ACC Tournament semifinals on the line.

These two teams played each other in their penultimate regular-season game, and UNC came away with the 67-63 victory. Will UNC win the rematch as well, or can Clemson take down the Tar Heels and keep their ACC championship hopes alive? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Clemson vs. UNC Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Clemson -0.5 (-110)

UNC +0.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Clemson -110

UNC -110

Total

OVER 140.5 (-110)

UNDER 140.5 (-110)

Clemson vs. UNC How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Clemson Record: 23-9 (12-6 in ACC)

UNC Record: 24-7 (12-6 in ACC)

Clemson vs. UNC Betting Trends

Clemson is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 10-5 in Clemson's last 15 games

UNC is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 5-1 in UNC's last six games

The OVER is 10-3 in the last 13 meetings between these two teams

Clemson vs. UNC Key Player to Watch

Seth Trimble, G - North Carolina Tar Heels

UNC's best player, Caleb Wilson, is out for the year with an injury. That's a big blow for the Tar Heels, as Wilson led the team in all five major stats. That means players like Seth Trimble are going to have to step up and help fill the shoes that Wilson has left empty. Trimble has been a solid shooter this season, averaging 14.0 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. They need him to step up in a big way in this tournament.

Clemson vs. UNC Prediction and Pick

I like Clemson a lot in this spot. Not only are the Tigers sporting an effective field goal percentage of 52.9%, but they're 36th in the country in defensive efficiency, which is above the Tar Heels, who come in at 60th.

Defending the front court of UNC is going to be key for Clemson, so it's good that the Tigers rank 53rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 48.5% from two-point range.

I'll ride Clemson's momentum and bet on them to get the job done.

Pick: Clemson -110

