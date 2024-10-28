Cal, CFP Bowl Projections: Cal Getting a Little More Postseason Love
Cal’s crushing 44-7 victory over Oregon State apparently convinced some college football experts that the Golden Bears will end up in a bowl game, but not all of them.
We cited seven reputable sites that projected all the bowl pairings this week, and four of them predict that Cal will get a bowl berth. Kyle Bonagura of ESPN projected that the Golden Bears have moved up the Pac-12 bowl ladder to the Las Vegas Bowl.
That’s an improvement over last week, when fewer experts predicted Cal will get to a postseason game.
Remember, teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023 will go to Pac-12-affiliated bowls this season if they are eligible. (Pecking order of Pac-12-affiliated bowls is listed at the end of this article.) That bit of information is important when you consider Oregon State’s postseason possibilities.
The Beavers and Cal are both 4-4, and Cal manhandled Oregon State on Saturday, building a 44-0 lead before the Beavers scored a meaningless touchdown with five minutes left. Yet all seven of our experts project the Beavers to be in a postseason game, while only four predict that Cal will get a bowl berth.
Maybe some experts see Oregon State's remaining games against San Jose State, Air Force, Washington State and Boise State as posing fewer problems than Cal's last four games against Wake Forest, Syracuse, Stanford and SMU. But the Bears have just one ranked opponents remaining (SMU), while Oregon State must face two top-25 foes (Washington State and Boise State).
Moving on.
The same two ACC teams continue to be projected to reach the 12-team College Football Playoff. But it is not unanimous. Nine of our 10 experts who projected a CFP field placed Miami in the College Football Playoff, and nine had Clemson in the field. ESPN’s Bonagura had just one ACC team in the CFP, and he left Clemson out. Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News also had only one ACC team in, but he left Miami out.
Interestingly, three of the 10 sites not only had Clemson in the CFP field but gave the Tigers a No. 3 seed, which means they would get a first-round bye into the quarterfinals.
Clemson did not play this past week but dropped into a tie for the No. 11 spot in the AP rankings this week. It makes Clemson’s postseason status a little shaky at the moment.
It’s worth noting that some of the experts we cited projected what the 12-team field would look like if the selections were made today, while others predicted what the 12 teams would be when the pairings are announced after the conference championship games.
(The first College Football Playoff rankings come out next week, on Tuesday, November 5.)
If Clemson goes on to win the ACC title – and that certainly seems possible – the Tigers would probably get a top-four seed, and Miami – if it reaches the ACC championship game – would probably sneak in with a low seed.
Here’s how our seven experts project Cal’s bowl possibilities and the 12 College Football participants, plus three other sites that projected only the CFP field:
Cal Bowl
Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Vanderbilt
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Indiana
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Ohio State
No. 8 – Texas
No. 9 – Notre Dame
No. 10 – Texas A&M
No. 11 – Iowa State
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
No Cal bowl (Washington in LA Bowl, Baylor and Louisiana in Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Penn State
No. 6 – Ohio State
No. 7 – Texas
No. 8 – Clemson
No. 9 – Indiana
No. 10 – Texas A&M
No. 11 – Nore Dame
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
No Cal bowl (USC in LA Bowl, Army and Texas State in Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Georgia
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Iowa State
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – BYU
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Texas A&M
No. 10 – Alabama
No. 11 – Clemson
No. 12 – Boise State
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Cal Bowl
Armed Forces Bowl – Cal vs. West Virginia
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Iowa State
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Texas A&M
No. 7 – Penn State
No 8 – Texas
No. 9 – Clemson
No. 10 – Notre Dame
No. 11 – BYU
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Kansas State
First Round
No. 5 – Texas
No. 6 – Ohio State
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Clemson
No. 9 – Notre Dame
No. 10 – Texas A&M
No. 11 – Tennessee
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Clemson
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Texas A&M
No. 9 – Texas
No. 10 – Iowa State
No. 11 – BYU
No. 12 -- Miami
Cal Bowl
No Cal bowl (Arizona State in LA Bowl, Oregon State in Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Clemson
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – Miami
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Notre Dame
No. 10 – Texas A&M
No. 11 – Indiana
No. 12 – Boise State
San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner)
(CFP projections only)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 -- Georgia
No. 2 -- Oregon
No. 3 -- Clemson
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 -- Ohio State
No. 6 -- Texas A&M
.No. 7 -- Penn State
No. 8 -- Texas
No. 9 -- Tennessee
No. 10 -- Notre Dame
No. 11 -- Indiana
No. 12 -- Boise State
(CFP projections only)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 -- Georgia
No. 2 -- Oregon
No. 3 -- Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 -- Ohio State
No. 6 -- Penn State
No. 7 -- Texas A&M
No. 8 -- Clemson
No. 9 -- Notre Dame
No. 10 -- LSU
No. 11 -- Texas
No. 12 -- Boise State
(CFP projections only, based on metrics and algorithms)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 -- Oregon
No. 2 -- Miami
No. 3 -- Georgia
No. 4 -- Kansas State
First Round
No. 5 -- Ohio State
No. 6 -- Penn State
No. 7 -- Notre Dame
No. 8 -- Texas
No. 9 -- Indiana
No. 10 -- Clemson
No. 11 -- Tennessee
No. 12 -- Boise State
2024 pecking order of Pac-12-affliated bowls, which applies to teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023
College Football Playoff
Alamo Bowl (December 28, San Antonio)
Holiday Bowl (December 27, San Diego)
Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Allegiant Stadium)
Sun Bowl (December 31, El Paso, Texas)
LA Bowl (December 18, SoFi Stadium)
Independence Bowl (December 28, Shreveport, Louisiana)
ESPN bowl pool
