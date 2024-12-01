Cal, CFP Bowl Projections: Experts Still Have Cal in LA Bowl
Despite Cal's lopsided 38-6 loss to SMU on Saturday, the Golden Bears' bowl destination hasn't changed.
For the third week in a row, experts are nearly unanimous that Cal (6-6) is headed to the December 18 LA Bowl and would face UNLV of the Mountain West Conference in that game.
Five of the six experts we cited Sunday predict that Cal and UNLV will be the opponents in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The lone outlier is Bill Bender of The Sporting News, who projects that Cal will play in the Holiday Bowl against Baylor.
The predicted Cal-UNLV matchup in the LA Bowl assumes that Boise State (11-1, 7-0 Mountain West) will beat UNLV (10-2, 6-1 Mountain West) in the Mountain West title game this weekend. That would put the Broncos in the College Football Playoff and leave UNLV as the top available Mountain West team.
If UNLV should upset Boise State on the Broncos' home field, Cal’s LA Bowl opponent would probably be Boise State.
Remember, teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023 will be assigned to Pac-12-affiliated bowls this year. The pecking order of Pac-12-affiliated bowls appears at the end of this story.
As far as the College Football Playoff projections, all six sites predict that SMU of the ACC will be one of the top four seeds and get a first-round bye. That assumes SMU will beat Clemson in Saturday’s ACC championship game.
Two of the six experts project that a second ACC team, Miami (10-2), will make the 12-team field, albeit barely, while the other four sites do not include Miami in its projected CFP field, giving three-loss Alabama that final at-large spot instead.
The CFP rankings to be released Tuesday will provide a clearer picture of where teams stand, and the conference championship games this weekend will further define the 12-team field. The bracket for the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday.
Here are the six sites’ projections for Cal’s bowl and the 12 teams predicted to qualify for the College Football Playoff
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – SMU
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Notre Dame
No. 6 – Ohio State
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Georgia
No. 9 – Indiana
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – Miami
No. 12 – Arizona State
.
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – SMU
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Notre Dame
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – Ohio State
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – Indiana
No. 11 – Arizona State
No. 12 -- Alabama
.
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – SMU
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Texas
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Ohio State
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – Arizona State
No. 11 – Indiana
No. 12 -- Miami
.
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – SMU
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Notre Dame
No. 6 – Penn State
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Ohio State
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – Indiana
No. 11 – Alabama
No. 12 – Arizona State
.
The Sporting News (Bill Bender)
Cal Bowl
Holiday Bowl – Cal vs. Baylor
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – SMU
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Penn State
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Ohio State
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 -- Indiana
No. 11 – Arizona State
No. 12 -- Alabama
.
College Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson)
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Texas
No. 3 – SMU
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Penn State
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Georgia
No. 8 – Tennessee
No. 9 – Indiana
No. 10 – Ohio State
No. 11 – Alabama
No. 12 – Arizona State
.
2024 pecking order of Pac-12-affliated bowls, which applies to teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023
College Football Playoff
Alamo Bowl (December 28, San Antonio)
Holiday Bowl (December 27, San Diego)
Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Allegiant Stadium)
Sun Bowl (December 31, El Paso, Texas)
LA Bowl (December 18, SoFi Stadium)
Independence Bowl (December 28, Shreveport, Louisiana)
ESPN bowl pool
.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport