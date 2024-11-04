Cal, CFP Bowl Projections: Just One ACC Team in 12-Team Playoff
The first College Football Playoff rankings will be announced Tuesday, so a lot of the guess work will be completed.
But nearly all the experts we cited this week project that the ACC will have only one team in the 12-team playoff for the national championship.
Clemson, which was projected to be in the College Football Playoff by all the sites last week, is not among the 12 projected CFP teams on any of the10 sites this week after losing to Louisville on Saturday.
Nine of the 10 sites that projected a CFP field have Miami as the only representative in the 12-team playoff. One expert – Mark Schlabach of ESPN – projected that a second ACC team, SMU, would also make the CFP field as the No. 11 seed.
As for Cal, four of the eight sites that project pairings for every bowl had the Bears in a bowl game. But there was no agreement on which bowl that might be. One placed Cal in the Las Vegas Bowl, one had Cal in the Armed Forces Bowl, a third site put the Bears in the Independence Bowl, and the fourth projected Cal would be in the LA Bowl.
What is interesting is that six of the eight sites predicted Oregon State would get into a bowl, even though the Beavers have the same record as Cal (4-4) and lost to the Golden Bears 44-7 in their most recent game.
Cal had a bye this past weekend and faces Wake Forest in a Friday night game in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, this week.
(Remember, teams that were members of the Pac-12 in 2023 will be assigned to Pac-12-affiliated bowls this year. The pecking order of Pac-12-affiliated bowls is listed at the end of this report.)
Here are the projections of eight reputable sites that predict pairings for every bowl, plus two other sites that project only the College Football Playoff teams:
Cal Bowl
Las Vegas Bowl – Cal vs. Missouri
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Indiana
No. 6 – Ohio State
No. 7 – Texas
No. 8 – Notre Dame
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – Penn State
No. 11 – Boise State
No. 12 -- Alabama
Cal Bowl
No Cal bowl (Washington in LA Bowl, Louisiana vs. Cincinnati in Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – Indiana
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Notre Dame
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – SMU
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
No Cal bowl (USC in LA Bowl, Oregon State in Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Georgia
No. 2 – Ohio State
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Iowa State
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – BYU
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Alabama
No. 10 – Notre Dame
No. 11 – Tennessee
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
No Cal bowl (Washington in LA Bowl, Oregon State in Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
Oregon
Georgia
Miami
BYU
First Round
Ohio State
Penn State
Tennessee
Texas
Indiana
Notre Dame
Alabama
Boise State
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Cal Bowl
Armed Forces Bowl – Cal vs. West Virginia
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Indiana
No. 9 – Texas A&M
No. 10 – Penn State
No. 11 – Boise State
No. 12 -- Tennessee
Cal Bowl
LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Notre Dame
No. 9 – Tennessee
No. 10 – Indiana
No. 11 – Alabama
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
No Cal bowl (Washington in LA Bowl, Oregon State in Independence Bowl)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No.2 – Georgia
No. 3 – BYU
No. 4 -- Miami
First Round
No. 5 – Texas
No. 6 – Ohio State
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – Indiana
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – Alabama
No. 12 – Boise State
Cal Bowl
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Memphis
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Ohio State
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 – Boise State
First Round
No. 5 – Oregon
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Kansas State
No. 9 – Texas A&M
No. 10 – Texas
No. 11 – Indiana
No. 12 -- Tennessee
(CFP projections only)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Georgia
No. 3 – Miami
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Texas
No. 7 – Notre Dame
No. 8 – Penn State
No. 9 – LSU
No. 10 – Indiana
No. 11 – Tennessee
No. 12 – Boise State
(CFP projection only, based on metrics and algorithms)
College Football Playoff
First-Round Byes
No. 1 – Oregon
No. 2 – Miami
No. 3 – Georgia
No. 4 -- BYU
First Round
No. 5 – Ohio State
No. 6 – Notre Dame
No. 7 – Penn State
No. 8 – Indiana
No. 9 – Texas
No. 10 – Tennessee
No. 11 – Alabama
No. 12 – Boise State
2024 pecking order of Pac-12-affliated bowls, which applies to teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023
College Football Playoff
Alamo Bowl (December 28, San Antonio)
Holiday Bowl (December 27, San Diego)
Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Allegiant Stadium)
Sun Bowl (December 31, El Paso, Texas)
LA Bowl (December 18, SoFi Stadium)
Independence Bowl (December 28, Shreveport, Louisiana)
ESPN bowl pool
