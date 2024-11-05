Post-Week 10 Bowl Projections for the 2024 College Football Season
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024—the day that things get serious.
That's right—we're talking about the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year Tuesday evening. All eyes will be on ESPN as college football's powers-that-be unveil their first assessment of the '24 season.
However, as that has not happened yet, we are continuing to work off the AP Poll and College Football Reference's Simple Rating System for our weekly bowl projections. This week was a doozy for the group of teams with the greatest effect on the bowl picture—those on the margins of the CFP. Clemson? Iowa State? Texas A&M? All suffered defeat at the hands of Louisville, Texas Tech and South Carolina, respectively.
With the knowledge that the AP Poll and CFP rankings will inevitably differ, let's dive into this week's projections. Commentary follows.
Post-Week 10 Bowl Projections For the 2024 College Football Season
GAME
LOCATION
DATE
PROJECTED MATCHUP
Celebration Bowl
Atlanta
Dec. 14
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Dec. 14
Rutgers vs. Georgia Southern
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Dec. 17
Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
Dec. 18
Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State
LA Bowl
Inglewood, Calif.
Dec. 18
Oregon State vs. UNLV
New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans
Dec. 19
James Madison vs. Liberty
Cure Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 20
Eastern Michigan vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa
Dec. 20
Boston College vs. Arkansas
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 1
Austin
Dec. 20
No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Texas
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 2
University Park, Pa.
Dec. 21
No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Penn State
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 3
Columbus
Dec. 21
No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 4
Knoxville, Tenn.
Dec. 21
No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Tennessee
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Dec. 23
Miami-Ohio vs. Texas State
Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Dec. 23
Ohio vs. San Jose State
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Dec. 24
Sam Houston vs. Fresno State
Detroit Bowl
Detroit
Dec. 26
Wisconsin vs. Toledo
Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Dec. 26
Michigan vs. Baylor
68 Ventures Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Dec. 26
Northern Illinois vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham
Dec. 27
North Texas vs. Florida
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth
Dec. 27
Navy vs. West Virginia
Liberty Bowl
Memphis
Dec. 27
Cincinnati vs. Vanderbilt
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Dec. 27
Duke vs. Colorado
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
Dec. 27
Missouri vs. Washington State
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Dec. 28
Memphis vs. NC State
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Dec. 28
Nebraska vs. Louisville
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Dec. 28
Connecticut vs. Maryland
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 28
Kansas State vs. Syracuse
Arizona Bowl
Tucson
Dec. 28
Western Michigan vs. Colorado State
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Dec. 28
Tulane vs. Georgia Tech
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Dec. 28
California vs. Iowa State
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Dec. 28
Arizona State vs. Army
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Dec. 30
Minnesota vs. Ole Miss
ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa
Dec. 31
Texas A&M vs. Clemson
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31
Virginia Tech vs. Washington
Citrus Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 31
Iowa vs. LSU
Texas Bowl
Houston
Dec. 31
South Carolina vs. Texas Tech
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Dec. 31
No. 12 Boise State or No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 4 BYU
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Jan. 1
No. 10 Notre Dame or No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 2 Georgia
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Jan. 1
No. 9 Indiana or No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Oregon
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Jan. 1
No. 11 Alabama or No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Miami
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville
Jan. 2
Oklahoma vs. SMU
First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Jan. 3
Virginia vs. TCU
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Charlotte
Jan. 3
Illinois vs. Pittsburgh
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Jan. 4
Buffalo vs. Jacksonville State
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Jan. 9
Sugar Bowl winner vs. Peach Bowl winner
Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas
Jan. 10
Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner
National Championship
Atlanta
Jan. 20
Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner
Notable Potential Bowl Matchups
Note the return of ex-Conference USA-mates Marshall and Western Kentucky to the Frisco Bowl; this space previously alluded to their insane meeting in 2014... Oregon State and UNLV (LA Bowl) met Oct. 19, with the Rebels winning 33–25; that may be cause for bowl executives to nix this matchup, though who knows in a highly elastic college football world... James Madison and Liberty (New Orleans Bowl) are separated by less than two hours of drive time; this would be their second postseason meeting after the Flames won 26–21 in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
Alabama and Texas (CFP first round) have split two meetings over the past two years, but they haven't met in the postseason since the Crimson Tide won 2009's national championship... Notre Dame and Penn State (CFP first round) used to play with relative regularity, but haven't played since 2007... Boise State and Ohio State (CFP first round) have never played... Both of Indiana and Tennessee's (CFP first round) meetings have been in bowl games—the Peach Bowl after the 1987 season and the Gator Bowl after the 2019 season. The Volunteers won both... Navy and West Virginia (Armed Forces Bowl), who aren't that far apart, haven't played since 1999... Cincinnati beat Vanderbilt (Liberty Bowl) in the 2011 Liberty Bowl, 31–24... Kansas State and Syracuse (Pop-Tarts Bowl) have three postseason matchups under their belt, including the final pre-BCS Fiesta Bowl in 1997 and the controversial first Pinstripe Bowl in 2010... Tulane and Georgia Tech (Military Bowl) are the two most recent teams to leave the SEC, doing so in 1965 and 1963, respectively... Iowa and LSU (Citrus Bowl) haven't met in that game since their legendary meeting after the 2004 season.
Potential CFP quarterfinal history: the Nittany Lions and Georgia's (Peach Bowl) first bowl meeting since 2015; the Fighting Irish and Bulldogs' first bowl meeting since 1980; the Hoosiers' first Rose Bowl trip since 1967; Miami and Alabama's (Sugar Bowl) first bowl meeting since their Sugar Bowl determined the 1992 national title... Bluebonnet Bowl rematch, anyone? Oklahoma and SMU (Gator Bowl) played there in 1968... Semifinal shenanigans: Indiana could meet BYU in the Cotton Bowl for the first time since their epic 1979 Holiday Bowl, while the Hurricanes will have a shot at de facto hosting Penn State or Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl in rematches of 1980s epics.