Cal Coach Justin Wilcox on Allowing Sacks: `It's a Problem. Obviously'
Sure, there were plenty of other issues that torpedoed Cal’s legitimate opportunity to upstage No. 22 Pitt on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.
The penalties, a botched defensive play that allowed a 72-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play, a head-scratching decision to go for a two-point conversion in the first quarter.
And, of course, a missed field goal with 1:50 to play that sealed the Bears’ 17-15 defeat.
But Cal’s continued inability to give quarterback Fernando Mendoza sufficient time to throw — to protect him and keep him upright — has become a self-destructive, season-long theme.
Against a Pitt team that had collected just 12 sacks through five games, Mendoza was taken down six times. The Bears entered the weekend ranked in a tie for 128th nationally in sacks allowed, and their total is now 24 — second-most in the nation (behind South Carolina with 26).
Over the past four games, Mendoza has been sacked six times or more in three of those games.
“It’s a problem. Obviously,” coach Justin Wilcox readily acknowledges.
Mendoza completed 27 of 37 pass attempts for 272 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown to tight end Jack Endries, who had a career day with eight receptions for 119 yards.
Mendoza also was knocked around much of the afternoon, especially in the second half, when he was sacked five times.
Asked afterward how he was feeling, Mendoza said he’s fine.
“Our defense, guys like Teddye (Buchanan), they go out there and basically kill people on the field,” he said. “It’s no excuse for myself to feel sorry for myself because I’m a little banged up.
“I feel fine, to answer your question. That’s what everybody signed up for playing football. As long as I have a pulse, I’m going to make sure I’m being a warrior out there for my teammates.”
OK, but the problem persists. Who’s to blame? How to fix it?
Wilcox has been consistent in his assessment of the issue.
“We can’t get sacked so much. Everybody’s involved in that,” Wilcox said. “We’ve got to throw the ball on time, we have to protect the quarterback up front. The quarterback, there are times we can make better decisions.”
Mendoza is careful when answering questions about where responsibility lies. He will not throw his offensive linemen under the bus.
“Pitt has a great defense, they’re notorious for blitzing,” he said. “I took a couple hits today. I always try to get the ball out as quickly as I can.
“I’m sure there’s some that were definitely on me. I take it upon myself to throw the ball away a little quicker. There’s one or two I remember that were for sure on me.”
Defenses can tee off on Cal’s quarterback because the Bears’ run game often is ineffective. Some of that is the absence of preseason All-American Jaydn Ott, who missed his second of the season with a nagging ankle injury.
The Bears tried some non-traditional approaches to running the ball, including an end-around plays with Josiah Martin and Mikey Matthews, and the periodic use of dual-threat quarterback Chandler Rogers.
The Panthers were sufficiently unimpressed that they continued to pressure Mendoza. Three Cal running backs totaled 87 yards on 24 attempts — just 3.6 yards per rush.
The Bears play four of their next five at Memorial Stadium, but they have issues to resolve that friendlier geography won’t impact.