Will Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Be Cal's Next First-Round NFL Pick?
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Cal has had 27 players chosen in the first round of the NFL draft, dating back to Les Richter, who was chosen No. 2 overall in 1952 then famously sent to the Los Angeles Rams for 11 players in a record-setting draft-day trade.
The Bears won’t have a first-round pick this season, the 10th anniversary of the last time it happened. Jared Goff went No. 1 to the Rams in 2016, and they didn’t have to ship off 10 players to get him.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who spent three years in Berkeley and earned his undergrad degree before departing, is a near lock to be chosen No. 1 tonight by the Las Vegas Raiders when the draft gets under way (5 p.m. on ESPN & ABC).
Some Cal fans may still claim Mendoza as one of their own, others cut ties with him the moment he left for another school. Fair enough.
Of course, most Cal fans believe they now have a quarterback with the chops to become the Bears’ next first-round pick — rising sophomore Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.
JKS and new Cal coach Tosh Lupoi will be guests tonight on ABC 7’s “After the Draft” program tonight, beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Host Larry Beil will talk with the two about recently completed spring ball and expectations for next season.
But on draft night, the topic of Sagapolutele’s potential to become a 2028 first-round pick — maybe even one at the top of the draft — seems likely to be part of their discussion.
In the meantime, let’s evaluate how well Cal’s 27 first-round picks fared once they got into the league:
CAL'S FIRST-ROUND NFL DRAFT PICKS
QB Jared Goff: No. 1 in 2016 to Los Angeles Rams
Grade: A-minus . . . resume so far: nearly 40,000 passing yards, 256 TDs, 5 Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl
DE Cameron Jordan: No. 24 in 2011 to New Orleans Saints
Grade: A . . . 15 years as a DE, 132 sacks, 8 Pro Bowls, a Hall of Fame future?
DT Tyson Alualu: No. 10 in 2010 to Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade: B . . . played at least 14 games 12 of his 14 seasons: Solid
RB Jahvid Best: No. 30 in 2010 to Detroit Lions
Grade: D-minus . . . Elite speed but couldn’t outrun concussions, which shelved him after 2 seasons
C Alex Mack: No. 21 in 2009 to Cleveland Browns
Grade: A . . . 7-time Pro Bowl started all 196 games of his career
RB Marshawn Lynch: No. 12 in 2007 to Buffalo Bills
Grade: A-minus . . . 10K rush yards, 85 TDs, remembered for TD he didn’t get the chance to score
QB Aaron Rodgers: No. 24 in 2005 to Green Bay Packers
Grade: A . . . 4X MVP . . . can’t be another school with two such successful No. 24 picks
QB Kyle Boller: No. 19 in 2003 to Baltimore Ravens
Grade: D . . . big arm but more INTs (54) than TDs (48)
CB Nnamdi Asomugha: No. 31 in 2003 to Oakland Raiders
Grade: A . . . at his peak, Asomugha was a 2X first-team All-Pro
DE Andre Carter: No. 7 in 2001 to San Francisco 49ers
Grade: B . . . had 10+ sacks 4 times, 1 Pro Bowl in 13 solid seasons
DB Deltha O’Neal: No. 15 in 2000 to Denver Broncos
Grade: B . . . 19 of his 34 career INTs came in 2 spectacular seasons
TE Tony Gonzalez: No. 13 in 1997 to Kansas City Chiefs
Grade: A . . . most prolific TE in NFL history & a 10X first- or second-team All-Pro
LT Talk Glenn: No. 19 in 1997 to Indianapolis Colts
Grade: A-minus . . . started 154 games, had Peyton Manning’s back, went out with Super Bowl victory
DE Regan Upshaw: No. 12 in 1996 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Grade: C . . . did best of his work in first 3 seasons
DE Duane Clemons: No. 16 in 1996 to Minnesota Vikings
Grade: C . . . forced 14 fumbles, recovered 11 over 10 seasons
LT Todd Steussie: No. 19 in 1994 to Minnesota Vikings
Grade: B-plus . . . played 14 seasons, started 185 games, 2X second-team All-Pro
WR Sean Dawkins: No. 16 in 1993 to Indianapolis Colts
Grade: B-minus . . . never a star, but caught 445 passes in 9 seasons
LB Ken Harvey: No. 12 in 1988 to Phoenix Cardinals
Grade: B-plus . . . 4X Pro Bowl pick played 11 seasons, had 89 sacks
TE David Lewis: No. 20 in 1984 to Detroit Lions
Grade: D . . . lasted 4 fairly quiet NFL seasons
QB Rich Campbell: No. 6 in 1981 to Green Bay Packers
Grade: F . . . Packers expected more than 7 games, zero starts in 4 seasons
LT Ted Albrecht: No. 15 in 1977 to Chicago Bears
Grade: C . . . after 5 seasons as a starter and dealing with back issues, Albrecht had enough
RB Chuck Muncie: No. 3 in 1976 to New Orleans Saints
Grade: B . . . Self-destructive behavior prevented the 3X Pro Bowler from sustaining peak years
QB Steve Bartkowski: No. 1 in 1975 to Atlantą Falcons
Grade: B . . . Twice threw 30+ TD passes before that was that the norm
DE Sherman White: No. 2 in 1972 to Cincinnati Bengals
Grade: B-minus . . . solid pro started 149 games in 12 seasons
QB Craig Morton: No. 5 in 1965 to Dallas Cowboys
Grade: B-plus . . . played 18 seasons, starting QB for Cowboys & Broncos in Super Bowl defeats
FB Johnny Olszewski: No. 4 in 1954 to Chicago Cardinals
Grade: B-minus . . . played 10 seasons in the NFL & AFL, 2 Pro Bowls
LB Les Richter: No. 2 in 1952 to Dallas Texans
Grade: A . . . Pro Bowl his first 8 seasons, 5X a first- or second-team All-Pro
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.