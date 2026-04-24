What Fernando Mendoza Posted to LinkedIn After Being Drafted By Raiders

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Over the past couple years, Fernando Mendoza’s gone viral a couple times for posting his big football moments on his LinkedIn profile. When he won the national championship with Indiana in January, for instance, he posted on the business-focused social media website. When Mendoza declared for the draft back in January, the national champion updated his status to being “Open to Work.”

So, it was only fitting that Mendoza, the No. 1 pick on Thursday night by the Raiders, would continue his quirky tradition by posting his draft status on LinkedIn: He had to let his followers know he “found work.” He also updated his work experience section of his profile to being an “NFL quarterback.” This is the brag he thinks it is. We love that Mendoza continued this bit even into the start of his NFL career.

“It’s official. Grateful for the opportunity and ready to get to work! 🏈🙏” Mendoza wrote.

Fernando Mendoza just posted on his LinkedIn after getting drafted 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5sA9LmzDq8 — Overtime (@overtime) April 24, 2026

The Raiders followed suit by posting their own social clip of the team searching Mendoza’s name on the app. Clever marketing all around.

We’re Linked In.



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/xboPuhw3Zc — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 24, 2026

The rookie quarterback even partnered with LinkedIn for the draft on Thursday night. Shortly after Mendoza was selected first overall by Las Vegas, a commercial premiered on ESPN featuring Mendoza for LinkedIn. The commercial was cleverly set up to appear that Mendoza was being interviewed by an ESPN reporter in his home, similarly to how he spoke to the network’s Taylor McGregor after being drafted. However, the quarterback interrupts the “interview” to change his LinkedIn status.

“It is such a blessing. Ope, one second,” Mendoza said while pulling out his phone. “I need to post on LinkedIn.”

Mendoza will be a fun new NFL star to watch on and off the field—he has so much personality that’s already caused him to go viral on various occasions. You can feel his joy radiating off of him in the video the Raiders posted shortly after Mendoza was drafted.

“Shoutout to Raiders Nation, let’s go Raiders! Silver and black, excited to get to work, let’s go.”

Mendoza’s taking full advantage of the night, arguably one of the best nights of his life, with all these viral moments already.

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