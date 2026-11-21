.Cal released its updated injury report two hours before Saturday's 4:30 p.m. home game againt Stanford, and it revealed that three defensive back who have been starters.

Starting safety Isaiah Crosby and starting defensive back Daniel Harris are both listed as out, and safety Aiden Manutai, who was a starter last year and has started games this season, is also out. Crosby has been one of Cal's best players. He is second on the team in tackles, with 56, and he has two tackles for loss and an interception. Harris had four pas breakups and three tackle for loss, and Manuti has one tackle for loss and one intercetion.

Those absences might hurt Cal's pass defense against a Stanford team that has scored a lot of points in recent games.

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Also, Ashten Emory, Cal's No. 2 running back, is listed as questionable. Adam Mohammed, Cal's No. 1 running back, is available, but it's unclear who would be the Bears' second running back if Emory can't play.

Game-day injury report | The ACC

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