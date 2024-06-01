Cal Gets Another Texas Commitment: LB Ke'Breion Winston
Cal had dipped heavily into the state of Texas to find football talent in recent years, and the Bears continued that trend when Ke’Breion Winston, an inside/outside linebacker from Lancaster, Texas, announced on social media that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2025.
Winston is rated a three-star prospect who chose Cal over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Arizona State, SMU, Boston College and Illinois, among others. He finished his junior season with 136 tackles, 12 sacks, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
He is the eighth player to commit to Cal for the class of 2025, and he is the third one from Texas, joining cornerback Kaden Cook and defensive lineman Ike Okafor. Ten of the 20 recruits who will join the Cal team this coming season are from Texas.
Cal offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch spent most of his college coaching career in Texas, which may be part of the reason.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Winston visited Cal this past weekend, and did not wait long to decide Berkeley was the place for him. He is the second inside linebacker to commit to Cal for 2025, joining Carter Jones.
Cal has produced some stars at the inside linebacker position in recent years, and that spot has been the key to Cal’s defensive success. Cal’s defense was not as productive as it had been on previous season under Justin Wilcox, so the Bears want to continue to fortify its front six.
Besides Winston, Okafor, Cook and Carter, Cal has commitments for 2025 from running back Anthony League, offensive lineman Ben Howard, wide receiver Meyer Swinney and running back Jojo Solis.
.