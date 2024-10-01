Cal Guard Sioape Vatikani Probable for Miami After Scare at FSU
Cal junior right guard Sioape Vatikani, who suffered what appeared to be a scary head or neck injury 10 days ago at Florida State, is recovering well and likely will play Saturday against No. 8 Miami.
“Everything’s been real positive since the game,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. “It’s trending in the right direction and he’s probable for this weekend.”
Vatikani, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound junior from Reno, started 20 games in 2022 and ’23, including 17 at right guard. He missed the first three games this season after a fall-camp foot injury and made his season debut in the Bears’ 14-9 loss at Florida State two weekends ago.
He went to the turf after a collision with an FSU defender late in the third quarter and remained down for about 10 minutes. Finally, he was lifted onto a board, his head secured, and taken out of the stadium on a cart to be examined at a local hospital.
While exiting the field, Vatikani raised an arm and gave fans a thumbs-up, suggesting the injury wasn’t serious. Wilcox said after the game that Vatikani had full movement in his extremities.
There was good news on the health front also regarding redshirt senior nickelback Matthew Littlejohn. After missing the past three games with an injury, he is also “probable” to face Miami, Wilcox said.
Injured wide receivers Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes, expected to be starters after transferring from Notre Dame and Ohio State, respectively, continue to be week to week, Wilcox said.
Neither has seen action in any of the Bears’ first four games.
“We’ll know more late in this week as it relates to this game Saturday with those two,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox said there continues to be competition at a variety of positions, including at kicker, after senior transfer Ryan Coe missed two mid-range field-goal tries at Florida State. He also converted a 51-yarder in the game and has performed well in practice, but is just 5 for 11 through four games.
Derrick Morris, a freshman from Franklin, Ohio, was listed as the Bears’ No. 2 kicker on the most recent depth chart. The only other kicker on the roster is redshirt freshman Spencer Brien, the nephew of Cal Hall of Fame kicker and former 12-year NFL player Doug Brien.
The Bears (3-1) are coming off a bye week after their loss at FSU. Miami (5-0) beat Virginia Tech 38-34 last Friday night in their first close game of the season.
Saturday night’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ESPN. The Bears also will host ESPN’s morning College GameDay program for the first time. That show will be broadcast live from 6 to 9 a.m. at Memorial Glade in the heart of campus and fans wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early.