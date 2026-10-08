Cal Injury Report: Key Bears Players Remain Questionable for Saturday

Cal's initial injury report for Saturday's game against Virginia Tech suggested Cal will have to hold its breath regarding whether several key players will be available for the home game against the Hokies (4-1)..

In the injury report posted Wednesday night, quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, running back Adam Mohammed, wide receiver Chase Hendricks and safety Kingston Lopa, all of whom are important starters for the Bears, are all listed as questionable for the game, which means they have about a 50-50 chance to be available for Saturday's contest. Two other possible starters -- linebacker Kamar Mothudi and safety Aiden Manutai -- are also listed as questionable, as are offensive lineman Ben Howard and defensive lineman Ashun Shepphard.

The good news for Cal (2-3) is that all eight have a chance to be available for Saturday. The other possible good news for Cal is that Carter Vargas, the Bears' No. 2 running back and kickoff returner, is not on the injury report. That suggests Vargas will be available for Saturday after missing the past several games with an injury, although it does not guarantee that he will play against the Hokies after missing considerable playing time.

Sagapolutele, who left last week's game with a concussion late in the first half, remains questionable as he goes through the concussion protocaol. If he cannot play, the starter would be Jackson Brousseau, who played well in the second half against UNLV, passing for 200 yards and helping the Bears score 24 second-half points.

Mohammed, a starter and Cal's leading rusher, missed all of last week's game after getting injured against Clemson. If he cannot play, Vargas might be the starter, although his missed playing time recently, makes that a long shot. Ashten Emory could be the starter aftr gaining 48 yards on the ground last week. Freshman Tyee Sams may also see playing time at running back and/or wide receiver. It's also possible Cal would go with an empty backfield if Mohammed can't play. The Bears began the game against UNLV with five wide receivers and no running back in the lineup.

Hendricks leads Cal in recptions with 32 for 267 yards. If he cannot play, Cooper Perry will play a bigger role along with starting wide receiver Ian Strong and tight ends Taimane Purcell and Mason Mini.

If a number of those key offensive players are not available it will present a challenge for Pat McCann, who is expected to be the Bears' offensive play-caller on Saturday after calling plays in the second half against UNLV.

Lopa leads the nation in receptions, with five, and he probably has been Cal's best player this season. He played just one play last week before leaving with a concussion. If he cannot play, it leaves a sizable hole in the Bears' passing defense and running defense.

Mothudi has been a solid contributor as a starter on defense, and if he can't play Tristan Jernigan will likely get the start at an inside linebacker spot alongside AJ Tuitele.

An updated injury report is expected to be posted on Thursday.

For Virginia Tech, the most significant news is that offensive lineman Justin Terry, who started three games this season, and defensive lineman George Balance, who has made seven tackles, including one for a loss, is out. Balance has played in all five games, but did not start any of them.

Hokies offensive linemen Brody Meadows, who has started four games this season, and Lucas Austin, who has started two games this season and 11 in 2025, are listed as questionable It suggests Virginia Tech may have some offensive line issues against the Bears on Saturday.

Cal injury report | The ACC

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