Only two weeks remain in the 2026 college football regular season, leaving teams with just a few more chances to jostle for College Football Playoff bids or trips to bowl games. It also leaves just two more games for players to put their best foot forward for the future.

But for some quarterbacks, it’s already far too late for that.

Earlier this week, Pat Forde wrote about the most surprising success stories at the position—and there certainly have been a lot of them in 2026. Unfortunately, there’ve also been some major disappointments, with players failing to meet the expectations set out for them in the preseason. Let’s take a look at the 10 most disappointing quarterbacks of the season and how they ended up in this position.

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10. Cutter Boley, Arizona State

2026 stats: 60.7% completion rate, 1,360 yards, 14 total touchdowns, six turnovers, 146.1 efficiency rating

Sports Illustrated preseason rank: No. 43

Given that his tenure at Kentucky was a mixed bag, Boley wasn’t expected to light the world on fire in Tempe. And his numbers appear respectable at first glance. But if you take out a 387-yard, six-touchdown performance against Morgan State, Boley’s body of work tells a different story. He threw for less than 1,000 yards across his other five starts, while also tossing five interceptions—an issue that plagued him last year at times. He has the fifth-worst EPA/play against FBS competition amongst Power 4 quarterbacks and a measly 45.2 QBR. Perhaps the most telling sign of this being a disappointing season for the redshirt sophomore came when he was booed at home by Sun Devils fans when he stepped in for his injured replacement during the Oct. 24th game against Kansas State. He completed just a single pass, took two sacks and ultimately was replaced by third-stringer, freshman Jake Fette. Boley hasn’t played since.

9. CJ Bailey, NC State

2026 stats: 63.1% completion rate, 2,289 yards, 17 total touchdowns, 10 turnovers, 144.0 efficiency rating

SI preseason rank: No. 18

The junior quarterback is one of a few players on this list that can, at least partially, blame a poor year on a coach that was dismissed and a weaker rest of the roster. But given the expectations placed upon him after a stellar sophomore season, 2026 has been an obvious regression. Bailey is less accurate (down over five percentage points from 68.8% in 2025) and the NC State offense is less consistent as a result, averaging just 5.27 yards per play against FBS competition, which ranks 101st in FBS. Most concerningly, he’s far less careful with the football. Of course it’s hard to erase the memory of his fumble in the end zone at the end of the Vanderbilt game that cost NC State a victory, but just this past week, he turned the ball over on a scramble while the Wolfpack were nearing field goal range with a chance to tie the game against Syracuse. It’s a concerning trend and perhaps a sign that he feels he has to do too much this season for a struggling program.

CJ Bailey entered the 2026 season with huge expectations, but instead NC State has had a lost season that resulted in the dismissal of coach Dave Doeren. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. Josh Hoover, Indiana

2026 stats: 60.2% completion rate, 1,860 yards, 21 total touchdowns, three turnovers, 164.2 efficiency rating

SI preseason rank: No. 10

Few could have predicted that Curt Cignetti would help turn Fernando Mendoza into a Heisman Trophy winner, a national champion and a No. 1 draft pick quarterback in 2025 and there was certainly some of that good will lingering in Bloomington when the veteran Hoover arrived from TCU via the transfer portal. But what the Hoosiers got was far from the explosive and clutch Mendoza. Sure, the numbers are still solid and Hoover did what any solid quarterback must by limiting the devastating turnovers and negative plays. But after getting banged up in early October, his play took a real dive. In his last three games against Ohio State, Michigan and Minnesota, he completed just 46.8% of his passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cignetti turned to seventh-year backup Grant Wilson for a big game against USC this past week and the Hoosiers had their best offensive performance since playing at Rutgers. Even with the injury, Hoover wasn’t playing at a national championship caliber level, which is now the expectation for the defending champs.

7. John Mateer, Oklahoma

2026 stats: 64.5% completion rate, 2,153 yards, 16 total touchdowns, nine turnovers, 136.9 efficiency rating

SI preseason rank: No. 21

Mateer is doing his best to work his way off this list by lifting the Sooners from a 3–3 start to win three of their last four. During that stretch, he’s thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions, looking far more in control and using his legs (155 yards) more effectively under new play-caller Jason Witten. However, there’s no denying the start of the year was a tremendous disappointment and that sidetracked OU’s year before it really got started. Mateer’s subpar play cost Oklahoma wins at middling Michigan and at home against a Kentucky team that’s since started to crater. Mateer threw all seven of his picks during a five-game stretch in September and October and has also taken 24 sacks this year. And though he isn’t bolstered by really any run game, one of the most concerning numbers is that Oklahoma is averaging just 1.87 points per possession this season—ranking only ahead of Stanford, Colorado, Clemson and Boston College in the Power 4. That’s not great company to keep.

6. Demond Williams Jr., Washington

2026 stats: 64.8% completion rate, 1,955 yards, 15 total touchdowns, five turnovers, 143.2 efficiency rating

SI preseason rank: No. 7

The Huskies’ 2026 season seemed ill-fated when Williams nearly left last January and they are likely bound for a .500 finish after winning nine games in Jedd Fisch’s first year on the job. Williams failing to take the next step, and arguably regressing, is a major reason why that’s the case. His completion percentage is down from 69.5% last season and he’s been far less explosive as a passer and a runner, averaging just 6.08 yards per drop back against P4 competition this year (85th nationally, right above Iowa’s Hank Brown) compared to 7.52 yards (24th in FBS, right above Miami’s Carson Beck) in 2025. He’s also still getting sacked frequently, getting brought down 23 times in nine games. The result has been Washington failing to beat a top-tier opponent, with the team’s best win coming at Nebraska in a 17–10, defensive-minded affair.

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5. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

2026 stats: 60.1% completion rate, 1,982 yards, 13 total touchdowns, nine turnovers, 120.3 efficiency rating

SI preseason rank: No. 39

Considering Lindsey started to appear on some early draft boards ahead of the season, his outings in 2026 show that he likely needs more seasoning before looking to the NFL. There are certainly some external factors for why he’s struggled. Minnesota fired offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. earlier this week and has the 135th ranked rushing attack in FBS. But Lindsey doesn’t exactly bail the Golden Gophers out of tough spots either. He’s averaging the same yards per attempt (6.1) as last season, which ranks in the bottom three of the Power 4 and provides basically nothing as a runner with 16 non-sack carries this season. That’s all led to Minnesota averaging just 4.8 yards per play (131st in FBS) and only scoring more than 21 points once against power-conference competition. Given how stout the Gophers’ defense is, that type of offensive performance is a tremendous letdown.

Minnesota’s Drake Lindsey reportedly has NFL interest, but hasn’t posted the production to match. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

2026 stats: 56.1% completion rate, 950 yards, seven total touchdowns, eight turnovers, 120.1 efficiency rating

SI preseason rank: No. 23

Underwood made it fewer than six full games before he was benched in favor of Tommy Carr. And despite his backup’s struggles and the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Beck, his return to action against Oregon didn’t inspire any sort of confidence that the situation has improved. Underwood was one of the least accurate quarterbacks in the Power 4 through mid-October, often missing open receivers and putting the ball in harm’s way. He also threw six interceptions in six games and never completed more than 19 passes in any one of his starts. Obviously Underwood has upside as a runner, but of whom much is given, much is expected. And the former No. 1 recruit didn’t really come that close to meeting those standards, which will complicate his future in Ann Arbor after this season.

3. Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele, Cal

2026 stats: 66.0% completion rate, 1,892 yards, 11 total touchdowns, nine turnovers, 126.7 efficiency rating

SI preseason rank: No. 16

There might not have been more optimism for a player after just one season as there was for Sagapolutele going into his second year as the starter at Cal. After throwing for nearly 3,500 yards as a freshman, the college football world expected big things … that haven’t come close to becoming a reality. The Cal offense is dreadful and Sagapolutele hasn’t been able to dig his unit out of its hole. He’s second-to-last in the Power 4 in yards per drop back (4.99) and dead last in EPA per drop back (-0.20). The Golden Bears average just 2.21 points per possession (96th in FBS) and 4.9 yards per play (129th in FBS). If there was a way to put a positive spin on Sagapolutele’s season, it would be that only Sam Houston State has a worse run game than Cal, meaning the sophomore quarterback is getting no support from the other facet of the offense. Basically, it’s all bad in Year 1 under Tosh Lupoi and Sagapolutele will have to regroup next season to get his promising young career back on track.

Retaining Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was a top priority of first-year Cal coach Tosh Lupoi, but the season—for the team and the quarterback individually—has gone off the rails. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Tait Reynolds/Christopher Vizzina, Clemson

2026 combined stats: 62.5% completion rate, 1,684 yards, six total touchdowns, 10 turnovers, 100.95 efficiency rating

SI preseason rank: No. 50

No one’s expectations for this Clemson quarterback room were that high coming into the year, as Dabo Swinney’s development at the position seems to have hit a standstill. Reynolds, who was just ruled out for the year with a meniscus tear, became the go-to option and coughed up seven turnovers in eight starts. He ranks last in the Power 4 in yards per dropback (4.97) and took a whopping 27 sacks behind a dreadful offensive line. Up until Halloween against Florida State, Clemson’s entire quarterback room had just two passing touchdowns in eight games—and still managed to go 4–3! The Tigers are already bowl eligible thanks to an excellent defense and a favorable schedule, but Vizzina has also been ruled out for Friday’s game at Duke leaving third-stringer Trent Pearman as the next man up at a cursed position in 2026.

1. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

2026 stats: 55.7% completion rate, 1,712 yards, 11 total touchdowns, 10 turnovers, 109.1 efficiency rating

SI preseason rank: No. 12

Considering how marvelous Reed was during the Aggies’ run to the College Football Playoff last season, this year has been a brutal crash back down to Earth. The senior signal-caller has seen a sharp drop-off in accuracy, ranking third-to-last in the Power 4 after completing a career-high 62.1% of his throws in 2025. He’s found the end zone far less frequently after scoring 31 total touchdowns as a junior. Last year he averaged 7.86 yards per dropback, ranking among the top 15 quarterbacks in the country, but in 2026, that number has plummeted to 5.21, ranking 120th in FBS. All of this has resulted in a dreadful year for Texas A&M, whose best win came against 6–4 Arizona State. But a last-place finish in the SEC is certainly possible and Reed’s sharp drop-off and repeated mistakes (nine interceptions to eight passing touchdowns) have contributed to the five-alarm fire.

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