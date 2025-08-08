Teddye Buchanan in Ravens’ Starting Lineup for NFL Preseason Game
The Baltimore Ravens took a long look at former Cal linebacker and current NFL rookie Teddye Buchanan in their 24-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the first NFL preseason game on Thursday. Meanwhile, ex-Golden Bears safety Daniel Scott got plenty of playing time in the second half for the Colts, and the mere fact that he played a preseason game amounts to progress for him.
Few first-string players saw action so this was an opportunity for Buchanan and Scott to show what they can do in their bids to make a regular-season NFL roster.
Former Cal defensive back Camryn Bynum, who signed a four-year, $60 million free-agent contract with the Colts in the offseason, was among the regular starters who did not play Thursday.
Buchanan, a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, was on the field at inside linebacker for the Ravens’ first defensive play of the game. He played in every defensive series of the first half except one, and was on the field for the Ravens’ first defensive series of the second half.
He recorded just one tackle, which came in pass coverage when he wrapped up Colts receiver Tyler Warren around the neck. Buchanan played in both run situations and passing downs, which is in keeping with his reputation at Cal as a good coverage linebacker.
Although Buchanan is a good bet to make the Raven’s regular-season roster, he did not do much to distinguish himself in his first NFL game action.
“He’s from Cal so we know he’s smart enough,” TV analyst Rod Woodson said of Buchanan during the game.
Woodson compared Buchanan to Hardy Nickerson, another former Cal linebacker who had a long and productive NFL career.
Buchanan, who is listed as a third-string inside linebacker on the Ravens depth chart, also played on special teams, which may be where he gets playing time during this season as a rookie.
Scott’s ability to contribute on special teams may be why the Colts are giving him another chance.
A fifth-round pick by the Colts in the 2023 draft, Scott missed all of the 2023 season when he suffered a torn ACL in OTAs (organized team activities) well before the first preseason game. Then last year, Scott sustained a torn Achilles tendon during OTAs, ending his season before it started.
So now, after suffering serious season-ending injuries the past two preseasons, Scott is trying to make an NFL roster. And special teams may be his best chance to make the team since he is listed as a third-string safety on the Colts depth chart.
Scott played on all special-teams units in the first half, and he was lined up against the Ravens’ gunner on the Colts punt return team when Indianapolis' LaJohntay Wester returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown in the first half.
However, Scott's more important playing time in the second half when he was on the field at safety for every Colts defensive play in the third and fourth quarters. He recorded two tackles -- a solo stop of Ravens quarterback Devin Leavy in the third quarter and a tackle of running back D'Ernest Johnson after a 2-yard gain in the closing minutes. Scott did not blow any pass coverages.
For Scott, he needs to put good performances in the preseason on film, because if he is released by the Colts before the regular season starts, he can try to latch on to another team.
