Craig Woodson Displays Special-Team Skills in NFL Preseason Game
Former Cal standout Craig Woodson is competing for playing time on the New England Patriots’ defense, but based on his performance on Friday, it seems he is at least going to be on the field for special teams this season as a rookie.
Woodson was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in this year’s NFL draft, and he is a good bet to make New England’s regular-season roster. But as a rookie he needs to make an impact on special teams.
He did just that in the Patriots’ 48-18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Friday in his first NFL preseason game.
Woodson was on the field for 10 special-teams plays Friday, and he did his best work on kick coverage. He recorded three tackles on special teams, and all three were solo stops, like this one against Washington’s Demetric Felton.
Woodson also got playing time at safety against the Commanders and was on the field for 30 plays on defense. He was not in the starting lineup, but he picked up two more tackles, both solo stops, as a safety and also was credited with a quarterback hurry when he was called on to blitz.
His five solo tackles tied for the team high.
Woodson spent quite a bit of time on the field with his former Cal teammate, Jaylinn Hawkins. on defense on Friday. Hawkins and Woodson were both on Cal’s 2019 team, and Hawkins was a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. Hawkins is in his fifth NFL season after re-signing with the Patriots in the offseason, and Woodson and Hawkins may be competing against each other for playing time at safety this season.
In the Patriots unofficial depth chart, Hawkins is listed as a second-team safety and Woodson is fourth string at the same position.
With most first-team members sitting out Friday’s preseason game, Hawkins was in the starting lineup on Friday. He was on the field for 27 defensive plays and recorded two tackles and forced a fumble. He also played 10 snaps on special teams.
If it comes down to Hawkins or Woodson as the Patriots' top backup safety, Hawkins has the clear experience advantage, having played 75 NFL games, including 32 starts. He played in 17 games, including seven starts, for the Patriots last season.
However, the Patriots have a new head coach (Mike Vrabel) and a new defensive coordinator (Terrell Williams) this year, so the system is different from 2024
