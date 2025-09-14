Cal Sports Report

Cal-Minnesota Game Thread: Both Teams Seeking 3-0 Start

Bears brought a raised level of energy to practice this week, reports senior Jacob De Jesus

Jeff Faraudo

Cal coach Justin Wilcox
Cal coach Justin Wilcox / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Cal tries to stay undefeated tonight when it takes on Minnesota of the Big Ten Conference in a battle of 2-0 teams each facing its stiffest test of the young season.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Cal senior receiver/return specialist Jacob De Jesus talks in the video above about the increased energy in practice all week, suggestng the Bears understand how big a non-conference game this can be.

"It's a big challenge for us, which I'm excited for," he said. "To see where we're at as a team. If we can win this game, it says lot about us and it can say a lot about us."

The Bears must play the first half tonight without linebacker Cade Uluave, who was ejected for targeting in the second half of last week's 35-3 win over Texas Southern.

We'll provide an in-game thread with updates throughout the evening.

