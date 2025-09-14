Cal-Minnesota Game Thread: Both Teams Seeking 3-0 Start
Cal tries to stay undefeated tonight when it takes on Minnesota of the Big Ten Conference in a battle of 2-0 teams each facing its stiffest test of the young season.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Cal senior receiver/return specialist Jacob De Jesus talks in the video above about the increased energy in practice all week, suggestng the Bears understand how big a non-conference game this can be.
"It's a big challenge for us, which I'm excited for," he said. "To see where we're at as a team. If we can win this game, it says lot about us and it can say a lot about us."
The Bears must play the first half tonight without linebacker Cade Uluave, who was ejected for targeting in the second half of last week's 35-3 win over Texas Southern.
We'll provide an in-game thread with updates throughout the evening.
In the meantime, some pre-game reading:
Our thorough game preview with facts and stats and much more
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is playing like an adult
We asked a Minnesota beat writer 5 Questions about Cal 's next opponent
Cal faces tough foe vs. Minnesota - ACC week preview
Experts all put Cal in a bowl game after the Bears' 2-0 start
