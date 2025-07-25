SI

2025 3M Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From PGA Tour Event in Minnesota

The 3M Open is offering a $8.4 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Ben Silverman tees off the 17th hole in Round 1.
Ben Silverman tees off the 17th hole in Round 1.

The PGA Tour has moved from last week's British Open in Ireland to Minnesota for the annual 3M Open. It's offering an $8.4 million purse, with $1.512 million to the winner.

Maverick McNealy, at No. 18, is the highest ranked player in the field and one of three top-25 players, along with Sam Burns (22) and Wyndham Clark (25).

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 3M Open. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 3M Open Final Payouts

Win: $1,512,000

2: $915,600

3: $579,600

4: $411.600

5: $344,400

6: $304,500

7: $283,500

8: $262,500

9: $245,700

10: $228,900

11: $212,100

12: $195,300

13: $178,500

14: $161,700

15: $153,300

16: $144,900

17: $136,500

18: $128,100

19: $119,700

20: $111,300

21: $102,900

22: $94,500

23: $87,780

24: $81,060

25: $74,340

26: $67,620

27: $65,100

28: $62,580

29: $60,060

30: $57,540

31: $55,020

32: $52,500

33: $49,980

34: $47,880

35: $45,780

36: $43,680

37: $41,580

38: $39,900

39: $38,220

40: $36,540

41: $34,860

42: $33,180

43: $31,500

44: $29,820

45: $28,140

46: $26,460

47: $24,780

48: $23,436

49: $22,260

50: $21,588

51: $21,084

52: $20,580

53: $20,244

54: $19,908

55: $19,740

56: $19,572

57: $19,404

58: $19,236

59: $19,068

60: $18,900

61: $18,732

62: $18,564

63: $18,396

64: $18,228

65: $18,060

66: $17,892

67: $17,724

68: $17,556

69: $17,388

70: $17,220

