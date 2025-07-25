2025 3M Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From PGA Tour Event in Minnesota
The PGA Tour has moved from last week's British Open in Ireland to Minnesota for the annual 3M Open. It's offering an $8.4 million purse, with $1.512 million to the winner.
Maverick McNealy, at No. 18, is the highest ranked player in the field and one of three top-25 players, along with Sam Burns (22) and Wyndham Clark (25).
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 3M Open. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 3M Open Final Payouts
Win: $1,512,000
2: $915,600
3: $579,600
4: $411.600
5: $344,400
6: $304,500
7: $283,500
8: $262,500
9: $245,700
10: $228,900
11: $212,100
12: $195,300
13: $178,500
14: $161,700
15: $153,300
16: $144,900
17: $136,500
18: $128,100
19: $119,700
20: $111,300
21: $102,900
22: $94,500
23: $87,780
24: $81,060
25: $74,340
26: $67,620
27: $65,100
28: $62,580
29: $60,060
30: $57,540
31: $55,020
32: $52,500
33: $49,980
34: $47,880
35: $45,780
36: $43,680
37: $41,580
38: $39,900
39: $38,220
40: $36,540
41: $34,860
42: $33,180
43: $31,500
44: $29,820
45: $28,140
46: $26,460
47: $24,780
48: $23,436
49: $22,260
50: $21,588
51: $21,084
52: $20,580
53: $20,244
54: $19,908
55: $19,740
56: $19,572
57: $19,404
58: $19,236
59: $19,068
60: $18,900
61: $18,732
62: $18,564
63: $18,396
64: $18,228
65: $18,060
66: $17,892
67: $17,724
68: $17,556
69: $17,388
70: $17,220