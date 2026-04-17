With a buzz surrounding the Cal football program we haven’t felt in years, fans will get their first early look at what new coach Tosh Lupoi’s team will look like during the Bears’ annual spring game on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

This one promises to be unlike any spring game in recent memory.

Cal general manager Ron Rivera said told reporters on Friday that more than 10,000 fans already had given online RSVPs to attend.

“We’d love to see that number doubled,” he said.

The event drew perhaps 2,000 fans a year ago.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and the spring game will get started at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

“We want people to come see what we’re trying to build,” Rivera said. “We want them to see what Tosh’s impact has been and we want them to see what they’ve help us put together as far as this football team is concerned.”

Lupoi, whose return to his alma mater as a first-time head coach has generated great momentum, will divide the squad into blue and white squads, each with an offensive and defensive unit.

“They’re going to compete like a game,” Rivera said. “You’re going to see some live action.”

The afternoon also will feature activities, including a kids fun zone, a fan photo shoot station, the Cameron Institute Summer Reading Challenge info booth, and a Cal student store pop-up with team gear, on the Lisa and Douglas Goldman Plaza at the stadium.

Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.

Following the spring game, Bay Area artists 1 Umbrella and Rexx Life Raj will perform a concert.

Saturday is a busy day on campus, with Cal Day and a rugby national playoff game set for Witter Field above the Memorial Stadium.

As a result, fans are encouraged to arrive early and either utilize public transportation or seek parking at locations specified in this link.

Cal opens its 2026 season on Sept. 5 at home vs. former Pac-12 Conference rival UCLA.

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