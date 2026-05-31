Four-Star TE Rahzario Edwards Commits to Cal for 2027

Rahzario Edwards, a four-star tight end from Grant Union High School in Sacramento, announced on social media on Saturday night that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2027.

Edwards is one of two four-star prospects who announced a commitment to Cal Saturday night following their weekend visits to the Cal campus. Athlete Elyjah Staples also committed to Cal on Saturday evening.

That gives the Bears six commitments from four-star prospects for 2027, according to 247Sports ratings, and the Bears haven’t had more than two four-star prospects sign with them since 2021.

The Bears’ 2027 class is now ranked 19th in the country by both 247Sports Composite and Rivals Industry Composite. The 247Sports' own rankings place Cal's class at No. 18.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Edwards also had offers from Alabama, Oregon, Miami, Mississippi, Michigan, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Washington, USC and Florida, among others, before choosing Cal.

Edawards’ commitment is another example of Tosh Lupoi’s effort to land the top high school players in Northern California.

He had 23 receptions for 634 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a Grant Union junior in 2025. He could also be a wide receiver at Cal, but he seems better suited to tight end.

Rivals Industry ranks Edwards as the nation’s fifth-best tight end prospect in the class of 2027, and 247Sports Composite ranks Edwards as the sixth-best tight end prospect.

Check out Junior Season Highlights TE-WR by Zo Edwards on @hudl https://t.co/AfxrdRMYKV #hudl — California Golden Bears on SI (@jakecurtis53) May 31, 2026