Can Cal Repeat Last Weekend's Recruiting Success This Week?

Cal Cal do it again?

ESPN ranked the Bears' 2027 recruiting class as the 17th-best in the country as of June 4, and Cal has a chance to improve on that this weekend following its success last weekend,

Five 2027 prospects who visited Cal last weekend committed to Cal within the next few days. And that does not include the commitment by quarterback Dane Weber on Thursday, May 28, two days before the visits last weekend.

Cal is bringing in another group of 2027 recruits for visits this weekend, and the the Bears and coach Tosh Lupoi are hoping for similar success in terms of commitments from those players.

On3/Rivals national recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman suggests something significant could happen this weekend

NEW: Cal is about to have one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the Tosh Lupoi era.



Four-star targets from Hawaii to Texas descending on Berkeley — including a Big Ten decommit and an SEC commit the Bears are trying to flip.



Intel: https://t.co/j6ihTMaGBV pic.twitter.com/USkozMQU74 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) June 4, 2026

Approximately 14 recruits are scheduled to visit the Cal campus this weekend, and five of them have already committed to Cal: Weber, cornerback Duvay Williams, wide receiver Charles Davis III, running back AJ Sanders, and wide receiver Blake Gunter. Cal wants to solidify those commitments.

The other nine visitors are recruits Cal would like to get commitments from, and six of those nine are rated as four-star recruits by either Rivals or 247Sports or both.

Cal already has commitments from six four-star prospects in the class of 2027, and the Bears have not signed more than two four-star recruits in any year since 2021, when they signed seven four-star prospects, according to 247Sports ratings.

Cal has not signed more than seven four-star prospects since 2011, when the Bears brought in 12 four-star recruits. The only five-star prospect Cal signed since 2011 was wide receiver Demetris Robertson in 2016, and he played a little more than one season at Cal before transferring to Georgia.

The six four-star prospects expected to visit Cal this weekend are defensive end Uhila Wolfgramm, wide receiver Demare Dezeurn, offensive lineman Isaiah Bertola, linebacker Brayton Feister, defensive lineman Sam LeJeune, wide receiver Eli Woodard.

Woodard committed to USC in February, but decommitted from USC in May. Dezeurn committed to Oklahoma in September of 2025 and is still committed to the Sooners. His visit to Cal this weekend is his first official visit to any school since his commitment to Oklahoma last year.

The three three-star visitors this weekend are defensive lineman Jason Johnson, offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough and athlete/tight end Jamie Spurgeon.

As of Friday, Cal's 2027 recruiting class is ranked 21st in the county by both Rivals Industry Composite and 247Sports Composite. Those represent a compilation of rankings from various services. The Bears' class is ranked 18th by 247Sports' own rankings.

The ESPN ranking of 2027 recruiting classes ranks Cal's class at No. 17, and notes Cal has four commitments from players ranked among ESPN's top 300 prospects. It identified tight end Rahzario Edwards as the Bears' top offensive commitment and cornerback Duvay Williams as their top defensive commitment.

ESPN adds this comment about Cal's 2027 commitments:

Under the leadership of Tosh Lupoi, Cal is building a 2027 class focused on versatile, athletic playmakers, particularly from its strong in-state footprint. This class aims to inject speed, size and aggressiveness along with players who bring multi-positional flexibility and high developmental ceilings to compete in the ACC.

Commitments are just declarations that a recruit plans to attend a given school. Nothing is official until the signing period in December.