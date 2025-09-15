Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Named ACC Rookie of the Week
Cal freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has been named ACC Rookie of the week for the second time this season for his performance in Saturday’s 27-14 win over Minnesota. The ACC office made the announcement on Monday.
Sagapolutele completed 24-of-38 passes for a career-high 279 passing yards with three touchdowns with no interceptions in the victory over the Gophers in Berkeley.
Sagapolutele also won the conference rookie of the week award following his performance in the Bears’ 34-15 road victory over Oregon State in both team’s season opener.
In the game against the Beavers, Sagapolutele became the first Cal true freshman quarterback to start a season opener on the road.
He has helped Cal start the season with a 3-0 record heading into Saturday night’s game at San Diego State.
For the season, Sagapolutele has completed 66.98% of his passes for 772 yards, six touchdowns and one interception for a 145 passer rating.
He ranks seventh in the ACC in completion percentage. passing yards and touchdown passes, and is ninth in passer rating.
Saturday night’s game at San Diego State will be Cal’s fourth and final nonconference game before starting conference play on September 27 at Boston College in a game that will start at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time.
This week’s game against San Diego State is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The Bears are 12.5-point favorites in that game as of Monday.
