Cal RB Jaydn Ott Questionable for SD State; Starting WRs Still Out
Cal beat Auburn with a number of projected starters sidelined with injuries and it appears the Bears will again be without several prominent players for Saturday night’s home game against San Diego State.
Cal running back Jaydn Ott, a first-team all-Pac-12 selection last year, was slowed by an ankle injury against Auburn that limited him to 11 yards on 10 carries, and Cal coach Justin Wilcox classified him as “day-to-day” during his Tuesday press conference. That suggests Ott is questionable at best for the game.
If Ott cannot play or is severely limited, Jaivian Thomas will get the start at running back. Thomas rushed for 53 yards on eight carries against Auburn, and his 36-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was critical to the victory. He also had two receptions for 14 yards.
“I though Jet [Thomas’ nickname] did an excellent job,” Wilcox said. “Had a huge run, had a couple of catches. He just did a really, really nice job.”
Wide receiver Nyziah Hunter has also done a nice job with some key receivers out with injuries, and it appears he will be called on to perform at a high level again with the Bears being without key weapons on the outside.
Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes were projected to be Cal’s starting wideouts, but they did not play in Cal’s first two games, and Wilcox said they won’t play against San Diego State either.
Wilcox described their status as “week-to-week,” which suggests they could be out for several more games.
So far Cal’s depth at the wide receiver position has enabled the Bears to carry on without a major problem.
Two projected starting offensive linemen -- guard Sioape Vatikani and center Will McDonald – have missed the first two games with injuries, and Wilcox said they are unlikely to play against San Diego State either.
Cal’s offensive line play has been OK, not great, but versatility among offensive linemen has helped.
Outside linebacker David Reese has missed some time with injuries, but Wilcox said he will probably be ready to play on Saturday.