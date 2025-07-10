Cal Sports Report

Cal's Four Representatives for ACC Football Media Days Announced

Two Golden Bears quarterbacks, a linebacker and a defensive lineman are set to head to Charlotte later this month

Cal defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina
Cal defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The four Cal players who will be present for the ACC football media days July 22-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, were announced Thursday.

Besides head coach Justin Wilcox, quarterbacks Devin Brown and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, linebacker Cade Uluave and defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina will be in Charlotte for the meeting with ACC media members. Cal’s session with the media will take place on the first day of the session on July 22.

Typically, players being hyped for postseason honors are the ones selected to be present, because they are the ones the media most want to interview. Uluave and Keanaaina have been getting the most preseason hype as the Bears’ top defensive players.

Teams often bring their starting quarterback, since he is the key to any team’s success, but Cal is the only school that is bringing two quarterbacks to Charlotte. That probably is because the Bears have not decided on a starting quarterback yet. Brown seems to be the leading candidate, but true freshman Sagapolutele has not been eliminated from the competition for the starting spot.  He is also the Bears’ top-rated incoming freshman.

The media will also vote for a preseason order of finish in the 17-team ACC. Lindy’s preseason magazine picks Cal to finish last in the 17-team ACC, while Athlon and Phil Steele both project Cal to end up 15th.

A preseason All-ACC team will also be announced at the ACC media event.

