Athlon Preview Not Optimistic About Cal's 2025 Football Season
Athlon’s 2025 preseason college football magazine hit the stands recently, and it did not have much good to say about Cal.
It picked the Golden Bears to finish 15th in the 17-team ACC, and had a low rating for every Cal position group except the defensive line.
Athlon ranked Cal 16th in the ACC at both running back and wide receiver. The fact that the Bears lost their top two running backs (Jaydn Ott and Jaivian Thomas) and several of their best wide receivers (Tobias Meriweather, Nyziah Hunter, Jonathan Brady, Mikey Matthews) to the transfer portal probably accounts for the ranking. The departure of Jack Endries may contribute to the wide receiver ranking since Athlon does not have a category for tight ends.
Cal added transfer running backs and receivers, so perhaps they can make up for the losses.
Athlon ranked the Bears 15th at quarterback, where Cal is depending on Ohio State transfer Devin Brown, true freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and redshirt freshman EJ Caminong, and 14th at offensive line, linebacker and defensive back. The lack of a proven commodity no doubt is the reason for the ranking.
Cal still has Cade Uluave at inside linebacker and Ryan McCulloch at outside linebacker, so that linebacker ranking seems a little low despite some significant losses. But the Bears lost all five of their starting defensive backs (three of whom were taken in the recent NFL draft), and the Bears are attempting to replace them to a large degree with transfers. However, Justin Wilcox always seems to produce a solid secondary.
The one bright spot, according to Athlon, is the defensive line, where Cal ranks eighth in the ACC. Cal generally plays just two down defensive linemen and the return of T.J. Bollers, Nate Burrell and Aiden Keannaaina among others gives Cal talent there. It’s unclear whether Athlon is considering Cal’s outside linebackers (often known as edges) as defensive linemen.
At least Cal ranks ahead of Stanford, which Athlon ranked 17th in all seven position groups.
The aspect of Athlon's Cal preview that attracts the most attention, though, is the anonymous quote from an opposing ACC assistant coach. You should realize that the magazine is going to choose the most provocative quote.
Here’s that quote about Cal:
“This program is in serious trouble. Last year they were really good on defense, and they had good offensive pieces, but they’ve lost their top linebackers and running backs in the portal.”
“They’re a bad fit for the league in every way, and they’re trying to break in a new offensive staff with no NIL because the boosters want to put [GM] Ron Rivera in charge of the program instead of the head coach. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like what’s happening here, and this is all before they have to start grinding it out cross country for a few more years.”
“It’s a complete mess, and [Justin] Wilcox should just go DC somewhere.”
However, Athlon's Final Analysis of Cal's 2025 prospects provides some hope for the Bears:
FINAL ANALYSIS: Cal has an opportunity with Ron Rivera joining the program as general manager and an increased appetite to win. Wilcox ultimately must deliver in close games after Cal underachieved in 2024. If the offense can overcome Mendoza's loss, there are enough key returners for [offensive coordinator Bryan] Harsin. The Bears miss Clemson on the schedule, and have some key opportunities for home wins against Duke, North Carolina and SMU.
