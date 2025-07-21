Cal's Jacob De Jesus, Mark Hamper Rated Among ACC's Top Receivers
Cal lost some important wide receivers through the transfer portal during the offseason, but based on Pro Football Focus’ wide receiver grades the Golden Bears added some talented wide receivers through the transfer portal as well.
PFF uses analytics based on a number elements on each play to give each player a numerical rating. And two wide receivers acquired by Cal in the offseason – Jacob De Jesus and Mark Hamper – received grades that ranked them among the top six ACC wide receivers.
De Jesus, who transferred from UNLV, received a grade of 77.2, which is the fourth-best grade of any ACC receiver. Hamper, who played at Idaho last year but transferred to Wisconsin and then to Cal this past offseason, received a grade of 76.3, which is the fifth-best among ACC receivers.
The 5-foot-7, 170-pound De Jesus is the epitome of a slot receiver and punt returner, and he participated in Cal’s spring workouts.
Cal got an up-close look at De Jesus in last season’s LA Bowl against UNLV, and De Jesus played a significant role in the Rebels’ 24-13 victory over the Bears.
He caught two passes for 38 yards and a touchdown, and his 9-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter gave the Rebels a lead they never relinquished.
De Jesus was a bigger factor on special teams, returning three punts for 75 yards. His 38-yard punt return in the fourth quarter set up a UNLV field goal that made it a two-score game.
For the 2024 season, De Jesus had 36 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 10.1 yards on punt returns and 21.1 yards on kick returns and was named the second-team all-Mountain West kick returner.
In 2023, De Jesus had 60 receptions for 606 yards and three touchdowns. He also averaged 16.1 yards on punt returns, and was selected as the first-team all-Mountain West punt returner.
Hamper was not available for Cal’s spring workouts, so his first organized practice at Cal will come in preseason camp, which begins July 30.
He played his 2024 season at Idaho, an FCS school in the Big Sky Conference. He had 49 receptions for 961 yards and six touchdowns that season as a redshirt sophomore. His best game came against Weber State when he caught eight passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Hamper received honorable mention on the Big Sky all-conference team.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Hamper committed to Wisconsin in December, and was present at the start of the Badgers’ spring practice. However, he re-entered the transfer portal in mid-April, and he committed to Cal in late April.
It’s unclear where Hamper will fit in at Cal. The Bears needed to restock its wide receiver group after Tobias Merriweather, Mikey Matthews, Nyziah Hunter and Jonathan Brady all left by way of the transfer portal. But Cal still has several other experienced wide receivers, including Trond Grizzell, Kyion Graves and Purdue transfer Jayden Dixon-Veal besides De Jesus.
