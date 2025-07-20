Andrew Vaughn, Milwaukee Brewers Stay Red-Hot
Andrew Vaughn’s career resurgence coincides with the ascension of the hottest team in baseball.
The 27-year-old former Cal star drove in two more runs Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers ran their win streak to a season-best nine games with an 8-7 road victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Milwaukee has beaten L.A. in each of their five meetings this summer and goes for a season sweep Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium against future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.
Kershaw is 4-1 on the season with his only defeat coming at the hands of the Brewers, with Vaughn driving in a run in Milwaukee’s 3-1 victory.
The first baseman got his first RBI on Saturday with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, then plated a key insurance run with an RBI single in the seventh inning.
Vaughn’s 12 RBIs are the most by any Brewers player through his first seven games.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy, referring to Vaughn but also several other players who have contributed to the team’s surge, said, "They’re hungry. Like I've said, hungry players can do some special things.”
His new teammates also are impressive but seemingly not surprised by Vaughn’s production.
"He’s had really good at-bats," Joey Ortiz said. "He’s come through, knocked in some runs for us. He’s a really good hitter. I saw him in college, so I always knew he was a really good hitter.”
Vaughn won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur player in the country when he batted .402 with 23 home runs as a Cal sophomore in 2018. A year later, after earning first-team All-America honors for the second year in a row, he entered the MLB draft.
The Brewers (58-40) now trail the Chicago Cubs by just one game in the NL Central division and own, by far, the best record in baseball at 33-12 since May 25.
Vaughn spent the first 4 1/2 seasons of his big league career with the Chicago White Sox, the team that drafted him No. 3 overall out of Cal in 2019.
Batting just .189 through 48 games, Vaughn was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on May 22. The White Sox then traded him to the Brewers on June 13 and Vaughn spent three weeks with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
He was promoted to the Brewers’ big-league club on July 6 and his career has experienced a 180-degree turn for the good.
It’s still a small sample size, but consider Vaughn's final seven games with the White Sox vs. his first seven with the Brewers:
White Sox (May 15-21): Batted .160 with no home runs in 1 RBI as Chicago went 1-6.
Brewers (July 7-19): Batted .350 with 2 doubles, 2 home runs and 12 RBIs as Milwaukee went 7-0.
