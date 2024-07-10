Cal's Jaydn Ott in Top 25 of EA Sports College Football Rankings
Cal running back Jaydn Ott continues to get positive publicity, and on Wednesday it came in the form of a video game.
EA Sports revealed its ranking of the top 100 players for its College Football 25 game to be released later this month, and Ott is ranked 25th.
Ott is positioned right behind Minnesota offensive lineman Aireonte Ersery, who is 24th, and just ahead of Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who comes in at No. 26.
Ott is the only Cal player on the top-100 list but that still puts the Golden Bears ahead of seven ACC teams who have any players represented in the top 100. And Cal is one of only three ACC schools – along with Clemson and North Carolina – that have a player in the top 25. All three of those ACC schools have one player ranked in the top 25.
Ott’s highest marks were in speed and acceleration. His 92 grade in speed is among the best of top-100 players, but 10 had higher speed rankings, with Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson topping the list with a 96 speed rating.
Ott’s 97 rating in acceleration was topped by only one top-100 player – another Oregon wide receiver, Evan Stewart, who had an acceleration grade of 98. Three other players tied Ott for the second-highest acceleration rating.
Miami is the ACC school with the most top-100 players with three, but none in the top 25.
Interestingly, Florida State, the 2023 ACC champion that went unbeaten during the regular season, has just one player in the top 100 and none in the top 25.
Nationally, Ohio State had the most top-100 player with eight, and it tied with Georgia for the most top-25 players with four apiece.
Here is a list of how many top-100 players each ACC school has (with top-25 players in parentheses):
Notre Dame – 4 (1) – The Irish are not an ACC member in football, but they play five ACC teams in 2024 so they were included here.
---1. Miami – 3 (0)
---2. Clemson – 2 (1)
--- 3. North Carolina – 2 (1)
--- 4. Louisville – 2 (0)
--- 5. Cal – 1 (1)
--- 6. Florida State – 1 (0)
--- 6. Syracuse – 1 (0)
--- 6. SMU – 1 (0)
--- 6. Virginia – 1 (0)
--- 6. Virginia Tech – 1 (0)
North Carolina State – 0
Wake Forest -- 0
Duke – 0
Georgia Tech – 0
Stanford – 0
Boston College – 0
Pittsburgh – 0
Here are the 13 schools across the country that have the most players in the EA Sports top 100 (with top 25 players in parentheses)
--- 1. Ohio State – 8 (4)
--- 2. Georgia – 6 (4)
--- 3. Alabama – 6 (0)
--- 4. Michigan – 5 (2)
--- 5. Oregon – 5 (0)
--- 6. Iowa – 4 (1)
--- 6. LSU – 4 (1)
--- 6. Notre Dame – 4 (1)
--- 9. Kentucky – 3 (1)
--- 9. Arizona – 3 (1)
--- 11. Penn State – 3 (0)
--- 11. Mississippi – 3 (0)
--- 11. Kansas – 3 (0)
