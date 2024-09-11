Cal's Jet Ready to Take Off After Scary Moment Last Season
Jaivian Thomas now has a snapshot moment that doesn’t including fans holding their breath while he lays unconscious after hitting the turf at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium.
The sophomore running back created a highlight he and Cal fans can celebrate on Saturday — a 32-yard touchdown burst that gave the Bears a 21-7 lead at Auburn.
“It was huge for me. I had a big setback last year but I came into this season mentally strong, had great support from the coaches and other players around me,” Thomas said this week. “So it was a big thing for me, coming to the sideline and having the players and coaches greet me.”
The touchdown run gave Cal the points it needed to secure a 21-14 victory and a 2-0 start to the season.
And it pushed farther away a frightening moment last Nov. 4 at Oregon, where Thomas hit the turf hard while approaching the goal line and ultimately was wheeled out of the stadium and whisked to a local hospital.
The Bears lost 63-19 to the No. 6 Ducks that night but there was equal focus on the state of Thomas, the former star at McClymonds High in Oakland.
“It was a scary moment, no doubt about it,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. “I don’t want to speak for him. I can’t pretend to know exactly what he was feeling through all of that but he did a heck of a job coming back.”
Thomas was alert and able to move his extremities after leaving the stadium and was diagnosed with a neck injury. He missed the next three games, returned for the Bears’ bowl game but did not carry the ball in the 34-14 loss to Texas Tech.
Thomas never doubted he would return to playing.
“It was pretty hard, but over time, having the support team I had with coaches and teammate, it helped me a lot,” he said of his comeback. “In the offseason I worked on getting bigger and faster, so that boosted my confidence for sure.”
Thomas added 15 pounds and is playing this season at 190. The player nicknamed “The Jet” because of his speed says he hasn’t lost a step. “I feel like I got even faster,” he said.
Wilcox isn’t surprised by Thomas’ response to his injury.
“He really came back and was full speed ahead. He’s a very tough guy, he’s very competitive,” Wilcox said.
Thomas carried the ball six times for 19 yards in the Bears’ 31-13 opening win over UC Davis. Then, with star back Jaydn Ott limited by an ankle injury at Auburn, Thomas saw his role expand.
He rushed a career-high eight times and wound up with 53 yards, also his best total in a college game.
“The Jet’s another great example, a guy making the best of his opportunity,” Wilcox said. “The guys on the team trust him. That’s big. Really proud of him.”
Offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch said the Bears missed having Ott at full speed but complimented Thomas on being ready.
“The guy that obviously stood out to me was Jet. He did a phenomenal job of coming in,” Bloesch said. “He was great in protection, had the big run there for the touchdown and just was really solid in kind of taking what he could get.
“Some of those guys have to understand not every pitch is going to be a home run. I thought Jet did a good job of just hitting some singles. Putting his head down and getting 5, 6 yards.”
“He loves playing,” Wilcox said, “and he loves being an important part of the team — I think he relishes that.”
Depending on whether Ott is health enough to face San Diego State on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, Thomas may step up to an even more important role.