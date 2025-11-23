Ron Rivera, Cal Fire Coach Justin Wilcox After Nine Seasons
The Golden Bears reportedly are firing head football coach Justin Wilcox after an ugly loss to rival Stanford.
In this story:
For the first time since 2017, Cal will be looking for a new head football coach.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Sunday that the university has decided to fire coach Justin Wilcox one day after the Golden Bears’ 31–10 loss to rival Stanford in Week 13. The loss dropped Cal to 6–5 this season.
Cal assistant Nick Rolovich is expected to serve as the interim coach.
It is the first significant move for Cal football general manager Ron Rivera, the former NFL coach who was hired back in March.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
