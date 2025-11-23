SI

Ron Rivera, Cal Fire Coach Justin Wilcox After Nine Seasons

The Golden Bears reportedly are firing head football coach Justin Wilcox after an ugly loss to rival Stanford.

Tom Dierberger

Wilcox and the Golden Bears were 6–5 this season.
Wilcox and the Golden Bears were 6–5 this season. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time since 2017, Cal will be looking for a new head football coach.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Sunday that the university has decided to fire coach Justin Wilcox one day after the Golden Bears’ 31–10 loss to rival Stanford in Week 13. The loss dropped Cal to 6–5 this season.

Cal assistant Nick Rolovich is expected to serve as the interim coach.

It is the first significant move for Cal football general manager Ron Rivera, the former NFL coach who was hired back in March.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College Football